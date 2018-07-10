The fifth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo returns to Vernon July 28-29. (Photo submitted)

Okanagan Military Tattoo announces new honourary patron

Fifth annual event July 28-29

The organizing committee for the fifth-annual Okanagan Military Tattoo announced that the Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia, The Honourable Janet Austin, OBC has become an Honourary Patron of the Tattoo.

Regrettably, however, her director of programmes, events and outreach advises that “due to commitments of her constitutional and ceremonial duties, it will not be possible for her to attend this year’s Tattoo on July 28 or 29.”

The Chair of the Okanagan Military Tattoo, Norm Crerar said that Vice Regal patronage is a huge honour for the Tattoo as it provides credibility when dealing with sponsors, major groups of performers and the various levels of government. Having successive Lieutenant Governors recognize the Tattoo is an added bonus.

Her Honour recently replaced Judith Guichon who was a Patron of the Tattoo from 2014 until her term of office ended in April 2018.

The fifth-annual Okanagan Military Tattoo takes place at Kal Tire Place in Vernon on Saturday, July 28 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 29 at 2 p.m. The Tattoo is Vernon’s largest annual indoor show. More than 500 performers are expected to take part in the two-hour show.

The Military will be represented by the Regimental Band of the 15th Field Artillery and the 133d Washington Army National Guard Band and a contingent of cadets from the Camp Vernon. At least five regional pipe bands will participate together in the Massed Pipes and Drums.

The annual Tribute to the Veterans segment of the program will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War and will feature the Band of the Salvation Army.

Tickets for the 2018 Tattoo can be purchased through the Ticket Seller in Vernon by calling 250-549-7469 or online at www.ticketseller.ca. Check out the Tattoo website at www.okanagantattoo.ca.

