Okanagan Music Rundown: From Majestic Downfall to the Apollo Suns your week will be filled with great live music

This week is going to be amazing.
Definitely start things off by checking out A Cosmic Microwave Pickle, Sweet Beast and Three Scotch In at Fernando’s Pub: they always put on a good show.
Saturday the only place to be will be the Neck of the Woods show at Munnin’s Post. Joining Apollyon is Majestic Downfall and Helevorn, who are on their first tours in Canada.
Majestic Downfall, spearheaded by metal veteran Jacobo Córdova, who stood as front man and creative director of the band, composing all facets of their joint discography, has now opened himself to collaboration with his band mates. He said it has made the last two albums they have released; Waters of Fate, 2018 and 2015’s When Dead, the best yet.
Read more about them in my article, Melodious and dark metal brought to Kelowna for first time
Helevorn was founded in Palma, Mallorca in 1999, and ever since the Spaniards have been creating songs that are both brutal and melodious.
The band’s guitarist, Sandro Vizcaino said that the band never shares their personal side in their music but instead they react to world events and the latest headlines in the news.
Read more about them in my article, Helevorn comes to Kelowna on first Canadian tour
Kelowna
Friday, May 10
- Cory Gallant and Hillside Outlaws at OK Corral Cabaret
- Dennis Bouwman at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Gorden James at The Marmalade Cat Cafe
- Niki Martinus at The Grateful Fed
- DJ Krucial K at Doc Willougby’s Downtown Pub
- Jonny Nitro at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown
- A Cosmic Microwave Pickle, SweetBeast, Three Scotch In at Fernando’s Pub
- Benjamin Dakota Rogers and Devyn Kjorlein at Milkcrate Records
Saturday, May 11
- Michael Huber at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Rollin’ Coal Trio at The Munkey’s Fist Grill and Bar
- Okanagan Symphony Orchestra at the Kelowna Community Theatre
- Barbara Samuel and Neal Klassen at Soul de Cuba Cafe
- Up Periscope, Mystery Lover and Early Work at Milkcrate Records
- Blackwood Kings and Elk the Moose at Fernando’s Pub
- My Band at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown
- Swamp Honey at Sandhill Wines
- Not Even Noon at The Grateful Fed
- Small Interests, Typical Underground, Melissa Livingstone Trio, The Pickups and Where We Wander at The Train Station Pub
- Neck of the Woods with Majestic Downfall, Helevorn and Apollyon at Munnin’s Post
Sunday, May 12
- Justin Koshman at The Vibrant Vine
Tuesday, May 14
- The Gary Cable Project, Zappacosta and Mcbride at the Kelowna Community Theatre
- Invicta and The Unending at Munnin’s Post
- The Supersuckers at Doc Willougby’s Downtown Pub
Wednesday, May 15
- Caleb Hart at Fernando’s Pub
- That Awful Variety Show at Flux 74 Eatery
Thursday, May 16
- Apollo Suns at Post-Modern Connection at Milkcrate Records
- Taylor Gross and Kentucky Eileen at Red Bird Brewing Inc.
Penticton
Friday, May 10
- Birch Pereira and the Gin Joints at The Dream Cafe
Saturday, May 11
- Marla and David Celia at The Dream Cafe
- Mason Burns at the Copper Mug Pub
Wednesday, May 15
- Roxanne Potvin at The Dream Cafe
Thursday, May 16
- The Good The Bad and The Blues at The Dream Cafe
Vernon
Friday, May 10
- Dirt Road Kings at The Kal
- Feet First at the Longhorn Pub
Saturday, May 11
- Geoff Berner, Carolyn Mark and Kris Demeanor at Vernon Elks Lodge #45
- Shuswap Rock Band at The Green Pub
Sunday, May 12
- Apollo Suns and Leila Neverland at Record City
Tuesday, May 14
- Caleb Hart at Gallery Vertigo
Wednesday, May 15
- Gary Cable Project, Zappacosta and Mcbride at Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Society
To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.
@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.