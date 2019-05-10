Okanagan Music Rundown: From Majestic Downfall to the Apollo Suns your week will be filled with great live music

Pencil these great shows into your calendar this week

This week is going to be amazing.

Definitely start things off by checking out A Cosmic Microwave Pickle, Sweet Beast and Three Scotch In at Fernando’s Pub: they always put on a good show.

Saturday the only place to be will be the Neck of the Woods show at Munnin’s Post. Joining Apollyon is Majestic Downfall and Helevorn, who are on their first tours in Canada.

Majestic Downfall, spearheaded by metal veteran Jacobo Córdova, who stood as front man and creative director of the band, composing all facets of their joint discography, has now opened himself to collaboration with his band mates. He said it has made the last two albums they have released; Waters of Fate, 2018 and 2015’s When Dead, the best yet.

Read more about them in my article, Melodious and dark metal brought to Kelowna for first time

Helevorn was founded in Palma, Mallorca in 1999, and ever since the Spaniards have been creating songs that are both brutal and melodious.

The band’s guitarist, Sandro Vizcaino said that the band never shares their personal side in their music but instead they react to world events and the latest headlines in the news.

Read more about them in my article, Helevorn comes to Kelowna on first Canadian tour

Kelowna

Friday, May 10

Saturday, May 11

Sunday, May 12

Justin Koshman at The Vibrant Vine

Tuesday, May 14

Wednesday, May 15

Caleb Hart at Fernando’s Pub

That Awful Variety Show at Flux 74 Eatery



Thursday, May 16

Penticton

Friday, May 10

Birch Pereira and the Gin Joints at The Dream Cafe

Saturday, May 11

Marla and David Celia at The Dream Cafe

Mason Burns at the Copper Mug Pub

Wednesday, May 15

Roxanne Potvin at The Dream Cafe

Thursday, May 16

The Good The Bad and The Blues at The Dream Cafe

Vernon

Friday, May 10

Dirt Road Kings at The Kal

Feet First at the Longhorn Pub

Saturday, May 11

Sunday, May 12

Apollo Suns and Leila Neverland at Record City

Tuesday, May 14

Caleb Hart at Gallery Vertigo

Wednesday, May 15

Gary Cable Project, Zappacosta and Mcbride at Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Society

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton

sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.