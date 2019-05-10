Okanagan Music Rundown: From Majestic Downfall to the Apollo Suns your week will be filled with great live music

Pencil these great shows into your calendar this week

This week is going to be amazing.

Definitely start things off by checking out A Cosmic Microwave Pickle, Sweet Beast and Three Scotch In at Fernando’s Pub: they always put on a good show.

Saturday the only place to be will be the Neck of the Woods show at Munnin’s Post. Joining Apollyon is Majestic Downfall and Helevorn, who are on their first tours in Canada.

Majestic Downfall, spearheaded by metal veteran Jacobo Córdova, who stood as front man and creative director of the band, composing all facets of their joint discography, has now opened himself to collaboration with his band mates. He said it has made the last two albums they have released; Waters of Fate, 2018 and 2015’s When Dead, the best yet.

Read more about them in my article, Melodious and dark metal brought to Kelowna for first time

Helevorn was founded in Palma, Mallorca in 1999, and ever since the Spaniards have been creating songs that are both brutal and melodious.

The band’s guitarist, Sandro Vizcaino said that the band never shares their personal side in their music but instead they react to world events and the latest headlines in the news.

Read more about them in my article, Helevorn comes to Kelowna on first Canadian tour

