Okanagan Music Rundown: From Wintersleep to The Grudge, your week will be filled with great live music

Pencil these great shows into your calendar this week

Last week was incredible for live music in town, Friday night I caught Dead Quiet who came in all the way from Vancouver and packed Fernando’s Pub.

I still can’t take these guys off repeat, next time they are in town be sure to mark it in your calendar.

Saturday night it was Kelowna’s Lucky Monkey’s last show before they embark on their Canada wide tour. These guys are great live, be sure to be in the crowd to welcome them home when they are back later next month.

Thursday there was an extra special treat over at DunnEnzies Pizza Co.’s Upper Mission location. It was the Ladies of the Okanagan where some of the female talent was highlighted from Kelowna. Five musicians took the stage to not only share their music with an audience, but also the stories behind the songs and about their lives.

You can read more about the women and the show in my article, Musician showcase brings ladies to the front

This weekend though, the line-ups are packed around town. Friday The Decibel Worship tour stops in Kelowna and that is a show not to miss. The Grudge, a progressive metal band has come in from the United Kingdom.

Saturday it’s Poor Mans Speed Ball at Munnin’s Post, a new festival that will feature psychedelic rock bands, noise, solo artists and alternative rock bands from around B.C.

What shows are you going to catch this weekend? Let me know in the comments how they went, take some photos and share some video!

Kelowna

Friday, April 19

Saturday, April 20

Tuesday, April 23

Wednesday, April 24

Thursday, April 25

Penticton

Friday, April 19

Saturday, April 20

Tuesday, April 23

Thursday, April 25

Vernon

Friday, April 19

Saturday, April 20

Wednesday, April 24

Thursday, April 25

