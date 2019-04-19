Okanagan Music Rundown: From Wintersleep to The Grudge, your week will be filled with great live music

Last week was incredible for live music in town, Friday night I caught Dead Quiet who came in all the way from Vancouver and packed Fernando’s Pub.
I still can’t take these guys off repeat, next time they are in town be sure to mark it in your calendar.
Saturday night it was Kelowna’s Lucky Monkey’s last show before they embark on their Canada wide tour. These guys are great live, be sure to be in the crowd to welcome them home when they are back later next month.
Thursday there was an extra special treat over at DunnEnzies Pizza Co.’s Upper Mission location. It was the Ladies of the Okanagan where some of the female talent was highlighted from Kelowna. Five musicians took the stage to not only share their music with an audience, but also the stories behind the songs and about their lives.
You can read more about the women and the show in my article, Musician showcase brings ladies to the front
This weekend though, the line-ups are packed around town. Friday The Decibel Worship tour stops in Kelowna and that is a show not to miss. The Grudge, a progressive metal band has come in from the United Kingdom.
Saturday it’s Poor Mans Speed Ball at Munnin’s Post, a new festival that will feature psychedelic rock bands, noise, solo artists and alternative rock bands from around B.C.
What shows are you going to catch this weekend? Let me know in the comments how they went, take some photos and share some video!
Kelowna
Friday, April 19
- Road Rash, Time Rift, Villain, WMD and ArkenFire at Munnin’s Post
- Heron, Bort and The Grudge at Fernando’s Pub
- Bran Sanders at The Marmalade Cat Cafe
- The Young’uns at O’Flannigan’s Pub
- Underground Jazz Evening at The Vibrant Vine
- Rumble 100 at The Blue Gator
- Tanglers and Mother Sun at Milkcrate Records
Saturday, April 20
- Poor Man’s Speedball, a new festival featuring psychedelic rock bands from around B.C. at Munnin’s Post
- Floyd Meets Brown and Heavy Dead at Fernando’s Pub
- Sherman ‘Tank’ Doucette at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Upper Mission
- Songs of the Southern Belles at MTL
- Justin Koshman at The Vibrant Vine
- DJ Roberto Styles at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Alannah Clark at Milkcrate Records
Tuesday, April 23
- Wintersleep at Sapphire
- Matt Andersen, The Mellotones and Wild Rivers at The Kelowna Community Theatre
Wednesday, April 24
- Yvette and David The Comic at Fernando’s Pub
- That Awful Variety Show at Flux 74 Eatery
Thursday, April 25
- Scott Cook at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Upper Mission
- Poppa Dawg at The Blue Gator
- Modern Terror, The Corps and Hooligans at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Leila Neverland at Red Bird Brewing Inc.
Penticton
Friday, April 19
- Margit Sky Duo at Match Eatery & Public House
Saturday, April 20
- The Blueshounds at the Naramata Pub & Grill
- Rob n’ Walker at Mile Zero Wine Bar
Tuesday, April 23
- Derina Harvey Band at The Dream Cafe
Thursday, April 25
- Claude Bourbon at The Dream Cafe
Vernon
Friday, April 19
- The Band Forum at The Longhorn Pub
- Blonde Voyage at Match Eatery & Public House
- Rollin’ Coal at the Vernon Yacht Club
Saturday, April 20
- The Bob Rogers Quintet at the Vernon Jazz Club
- Kris and The Blues Machines at Record City
- Blonde Voyage at Match Eatery & Public House
- Neutron at Club Apollo
Wednesday, April 24
- Jam Nights at The Kal
Thursday, April 25
- Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Society
To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.
@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.