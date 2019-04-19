Okanagan Music Rundown: From Wintersleep to The Grudge, your week will be filled with great live music

Last week was incredible for live music in town, Friday night I caught Dead Quiet who came in all the way from Vancouver and packed Fernando’s Pub.

I still can’t take these guys off repeat, next time they are in town be sure to mark it in your calendar.

Saturday night it was Kelowna’s Lucky Monkey’s last show before they embark on their Canada wide tour. These guys are great live, be sure to be in the crowd to welcome them home when they are back later next month.

Thursday there was an extra special treat over at DunnEnzies Pizza Co.’s Upper Mission location. It was the Ladies of the Okanagan where some of the female talent was highlighted from Kelowna. Five musicians took the stage to not only share their music with an audience, but also the stories behind the songs and about their lives.

You can read more about the women and the show in my article, Musician showcase brings ladies to the front

This weekend though, the line-ups are packed around town. Friday The Decibel Worship tour stops in Kelowna and that is a show not to miss. The Grudge, a progressive metal band has come in from the United Kingdom.

<a href="http://thegrudge.bandcamp.com/album/riding-with-the-kings">Riding With The Kings by The Grudge</a>

Saturday it’s Poor Mans Speed Ball at Munnin’s Post, a new festival that will feature psychedelic rock bands, noise, solo artists and alternative rock bands from around B.C.

What shows are you going to catch this weekend? Let me know in the comments how they went, take some photos and share some video!

Kelowna

Friday, April 19

Saturday, April 20

Tuesday, April 23

Wintersleep at Sapphire

Matt Andersen, The Mellotones and Wild Rivers at The Kelowna Community Theatre

Wednesday, April 24

Thursday, April 25

Penticton

Friday, April 19

Margit Sky Duo at Match Eatery & Public House

Saturday, April 20

The Blueshounds at the Naramata Pub & Grill

Rob n’ Walker at Mile Zero Wine Bar

Tuesday, April 23

Derina Harvey Band at The Dream Cafe

Thursday, April 25

Claude Bourbon at The Dream Cafe

Vernon

Friday, April 19

The Band Forum at The Longhorn Pub

Blonde Voyage at Match Eatery & Public House

Rollin’ Coal at the Vernon Yacht Club

Saturday, April 20

Wednesday, April 24

Jam Nights at The Kal

Thursday, April 25

Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Society

