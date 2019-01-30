Okanagan Screen Arts shows The Children Act

Film screens at Vernon Towne Cinema Feb. 4

Bonnie Anderson/Special to The Morning Star

The Children Act, based on the screenplay written by Ian McEwan, will be playing at the Vernon Towne Cinema Feb. 4 by Okanagan Screen Arts Society.

As her marriage to Jack (Stanley Tucci) flounders, Judge Fiona Maye (Emma Thompson) has a life-changing decision to make at work. The dilemma is should she force a teenage boy, Adam, (Fionn Whitehead) who is a brilliant boy just three months from his 18th birthday and still legally a child, to have the blood transfusion that will save his life when he and his parents are refusing to do so due to their religious beliefs.

Her involvement with Adam has a profound impact on both of them, awakening new emotions and long-buried feelings within, showing Thompson at her most brilliant. Tucci makes a perfect pairing for Thompson who is emotional and breathtakingly powerful in her role.

This film brings up important moral and legal questions but it is also a personal story in which a diligent woman is torn between her duty and her own deeply troubling personal problems as the line between maternal feelings and illicit attraction becomes blurred. This film is subject to many interpretations as Fiona struggles to do the right thing.

Showtimes are 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. Cash wine bar on site. Pre-show intro by resident filmmaker Matt McDowell.

Enjoy live music in the lobby before the early show courtesy of Les Copeland. Advance tickets available at the Towne Cinema box office and Expressions of Time bookstore.

Mark the date on your calendar of the upcoming Night at The Oscars Feb. 24 streamed live from Hollywood at the Vernon Towne Cinema. This is a fundraiser for North Okanagan Hospice Society. Tickets are $10 and are available at Towne Cinema box office and Expressions of Time bookstore.

