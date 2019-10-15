Okanagan Symphony Orchestra celebrates 60 years with three local shows

The OCO will perform in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon this October

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra and music director Rosemary Thomson have announced their concert dates celebrating the orchestra’s 60th anniversary in Vernon, Penticton and Kelowna.

Entitled Legends, the name of the opening concerts refers to the “Bonjour” Stradivarius cello that guest artist Bryan Cheng will be playing when he takes the stage.

Cheng has been named to the Top 30 Under 30 on CBC’s list of classical musicians.

He is described as owning “a depth of sensitivity and maturity that will secure him a distinctive place in the world of classical music.” He will be performing Antonin Dvorak’s cello concerto in B minor.

Also featured at the Legends program each night is OSO’s new concertmaster, violinist Rachel Kristenson. Kristenson will be performing a middle-eastern folk tale piece titled Rimskiy-Korsakov’s Scheherazade.

READ MORE: Ballet Kelowna explores human expression in 17th season of Dawn

Canadian composer John Estacio will have the honor of opening the shows with Frenergy, which he describes as a five-minute bar burner, percussive composition that will perfectly serve to kick start the OSO’s 60th anniversary season.

“I love all three works of this program because they are so visceral-breathtaking in virtuosity and heartbreaking in beauty,” said Thomson.

“One of my favourite moments is near the beginning of the symphonic suite Scheherazade, where Sinbad’s ship is depicted on the high seas and the orchestra is practically swaying from the rhythm of the sea. Thrilling!”

The OSO will play the Kelowna Community Theatre on Oct. 18, Penticton Cleland Theatre on Oct. 19 and the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Oct. 20.

Tickets for all shows are available online through the OSO website.

READ MORE: Doorknocking still effective in modern elections

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alice Cooper coming back to South Okanagan

Just Posted

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra celebrates 60 years with three local shows

The OCO will perform in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon this October

Armstrong Demolition Derby brings the destruction

Hundreds brave the rain to witness the carnage

Vernon Pee Wee Vipers blitz Penticton

Teigan Kelly scores three times as home side rolls to 9-4 minor hockey league victory

PHOTOS: Pumpkins big – really big – and small invade Armstrong IPE Grounds

Pumpkin launch and biggest pumpkin contest among highlights of 19th annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival

Armstrong asked to support first non-medical cannabis retail outlet

Application comes before council Tuesday with staff recommending support

VIDEO: Trudeau plays defence in Maritimes today while Scheer fights for seats in Quebec

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, whose party has been on the rise in recent polls, is campaigning in Toronto

PHOTOS: Car fire caught on camera on Trans-Canada Highway

The incident occured on Oct. 13 near Revelstoke

Alice Cooper coming back to South Okanagan

Alice Cooper’s Ol’ Black Eyes is Back is coming to Penticton in April 2020

Advance voter turnout up 25% for first two days: Elections Canada

Two million people voted Friday and Saturday

Okanagan principals told to confiscate vaping products from students

Vaping is up 74 per cent in youth over the last two years, according to one Canadian study

ICBC fees are outrageous: Vernon reader

‘It is prejudice’

‘Rather mild’ winter expected in B.C. this year

Northwestern B.C. will be the worst hit

Court action in Trail acid spills may take years

B.C. court case involves a number of defendants and a number of plaintiffs

The power of words

Words we choose have significant impact, says columnist

Most Read