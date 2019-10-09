Okanagan Symphony Orchestra celebrates 60 years with three local shows

The OCO will perform in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon this October

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra and music director Rosemary Thomson have announced their concert dates celebrating the orchestra’s 60th anniversary in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon.

Entitled Legends, the name of the opening concerts refers to the “Bonjour” Stradivarius cello that guest artist Bryan Cheng will be playing when he takes the stage.

Cheng has been named to the Top 30 Under 30 on CBC’s list of classical musicians.

He is described as owning “a depth of sensitivity and maturity that will secure him a distinctive place in the world of classical music.” He will be performing Antonin Dvorak’s cello concerto in B minor.

Also featured at the Legends program each night is OSO’s new concertmaster, violinist Rachel Kristenson. Kristenson will be performing a middle-eastern folk tale piece titled Rimskiy-Korsakov’s Scheherazade.

READ MORE: Ballet Kelowna explores human expression in 17th season of Dawn

Canadian composer John Estacio will have the honor of opening the shows with Frenergy, which he describes as a five-minute bar burner, percussive composition that will perfectly serve to kick start the OSO’s 60th anniversary season.

“I love all three works of this program because they are so visceral-breathtaking in virtuosity and heartbreaking in beauty,” said Thomson.

“One of my favorite moments is near the beginning of the symphonic suite Scheherazade, where Sinbad’s ship is depicted on the high seas and the orchestra is practically swaying from the rhythm of the sea. Thrilling!”

The OSO will play the Kelowna Community Theatre on Oct. 18, Penticton Cleland Theatre on Oct. 19 and the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Oct. 20.

Tickets for all shows are available online through the OSO website.

READ MORE: Doorknocking still effective in modern elections

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Globetrotters returning to South Okanagan

Just Posted

Vernon Vipers blueliner player to watch

Trey Taylor makes initial list of NHL Central Scouting’s lookahead prospects for 2020 NHL draft

Vernon CMHA needs more support for men

Vernon and District branch of Canadian Mental Health Association to offer peer-support training

Vernon author distills history’s oldest story into lessons for today

Murray Shaw’s poetic rendering of the Epic of Gilgamesh launches at the Vernon library on Oct. 23

City of Vernon seeks people for committees

21 spots to be filled for 2020

Swap gets Vernon skiers and boarders in gear

Vernon Ski Club fundraiser goes Oct. 19

Rap video features Vernon’s underbelly

“Even in some of the harder areas in Vernon it is still beautiful here,” Alfy’O

Spark Joy: You don’t have to get rid of all your books

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

TransUnion Canada says data on 37,000 Canadians may have been compromised

Both of Canada’s credit monitoring agencies have seen customer data compromised

Qigong and tai chi session scheduled in Summerland

Exercises will be taught at Summerland Drop In on Oct. 17

PET OF THE WEEK: Tweety wants to grow up in a loving home

Six-month-old cat lives at Critteraid in Summerland

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra celebrates 60 years with three local shows

The OCO will perform in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon this October

Globetrotters returning to South Okanagan

The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their all-new show to Penticton

Wolf kill working in B.C. caribou recovery, ministry study shows

South Peace herds coming back five years into aerial program

‘I felt dismissed’: Report finds gender gap within B.C.’s healthcare system

New report sheds dire light on women’s experiences with B.C.’s healthcare system

Most Read