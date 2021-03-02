Okanagan talents shine under Vernon spotlight

A 12-year-old Lake Country phenom, Enderby singer-songwriter-guitarist and astounding Kelowna duo are just a few of the talents in Focus online.
The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre returns in a big way with episode four of its successful Focus Online Series, four days only Thursday, March 4 to 7. The latest episode features area rockabilly band Dixie Fried Hep Katz, Lake Country singer Payton Bischoff, veteran East Coast-style band Maritime Kitchen Party and performance by Kelowna’s Scotty Berg and Justin Moore. The new venture is free to view (although donations are gratefully accepted) at ticketseller.ca.
Touted as “the future of Rockabilly” by The Wheelgrinders, the Dixie Fried Hep Katz’ young trio is led by Enderby’s singer-songwriter-guitarist Porter Johnson; with drummer-backup vocals-songwriter Kyndra Johnson; and “slapping” bass player Logan Bannick. They are heavily-influenced by the Sun Records artists and others from the ‘50s. The Dixie Fried Hep Katz have quickly earned a large following and have set their sights on recording and touring.
Lake Country’s Payton Bischoff is a proud, top-12 finalist in Okanagan’s Got Talent – out of more than 140 contestants. Bischoff loves to perform in a variety of venues, from talent competitions to busking in downtown Kelowna.
“I loved that there was a sound person, a videographer, and a lighting guy. It made it feel like I was in a music video,” Bischoff said about her recording experience. “It was amazing to watch myself after they recorded me singing, I was so excited and didn’t want it to end.”
Veteran performers Maritime Kitchen Party is named for this long-standing East Coast tradition. Maritimers love to party—and inevitably the party ends-up in the kitchen. Maritime Kitchen Party brings that feeling to their live performance, with foot-stomping music heavily influenced with Canadiana such as Great Big Sea, Stompin’ Tom, Blue Rodeo and more. Maritime Kitchen Party has opened for, or played with: Kim Mitchell, 54/40, Men of the Deep, Big Sugar (twice), Tal Bachman, Prism, The Sheepdogs (twice), Blue Rodeo and many more.
Scotty Berg is just 13-years-old and has already performed in front of thousands, singing at Wentworth Music rock shows, Okanagan’s Got Talent and he won the Armstrong Fair’s Youth Talent competition. Berg recorded an original song, I Wouldn’t Know What to Do. Berg will be performing in a duet with Justin Moore, an ultra-talented local who has already found success on YouTube and has released several of his own songs for which he produces and plays all the instruments.
“I think this is a phenomenal way to bring attention to the music industry when musicians can’t play live,” Moore said. “It’s a great move and it’s the way of the future to make content like this and I hope people take the time to enjoy some ‘pseudo live’ music and support local musicians.”
