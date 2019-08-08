Penticton band rocks Armstrong

Three Scotch In delights crowds at Music in the Park

A summer series continues to rock Armstrong.

Music in the Park is proving to be a popular event, taking place every Friday at 7 p.m. in Memorial Park.

The latest instalment saw Penticton’s Three Scotch In take the stage Aug. 2.

Three Scotch In is a four-piece all-purpose band in the alternative rock/blues vein, with strong ’90s influences such as Alice in Chains and Chris Cornell distilling into the chill “sit-down drinking music” that these boys love to make. But to be clear…you won’t be sitting for long. Three Scotch In is a rich blend consisting of full bodied bass lines, robust melodic progressions, and smooth, soul soothing harmonies with a lyrical after taste that will likely have you buying the bottle.

Valley First is proud to sponsor the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Music in the Park series, which started in June and continues until Aug. 23 in Memorial Park, Armstrong – rain or shine! In the event of rain, the venue will move to Armstrong Bible Chapel, 2145 Rosedale Ave.

“Bring a blanket, chairs, snacks and beverages – even your dinner,” said Rhonda Keating, volunteer. “We will also have a food vendor available at the park. Relax, enjoy the fresh air and time spent with family and friends.”

The next event goes Friday, Aug. 9 with Olivia Penalva.

READ MORE: Getting to know: Olivia Penalva

Captivating audiences with her original music, Canadian pop up-and-comer, Penalva, got her start early with a debut album at just 13 years old! Not stopping there, Penalva saw her original holiday tune ‘Christmas for Two’ hit the top 20 at Canadian radio, helping pave the way for her massive hit ‘Skyline’ which broke the top 40 on all formats, garnering more than 6,000 spins. The Vernon girl’s sultry voice and dynamic song writing caught the attention of Grammy winning producer’s Ken Caillat and David Foster after spending time with them during the AristMax program in LA. She’s won countless song writing competitions, toured every major radio station in the country, boasts millions of YouTube views and is only just getting started. With her latest single ‘Live for Me’ gaining traction at radio, Penalva is deﬁnitely a pop star on the verge.

On Aug. 16 you can check out Deep Creek Band, consisting of Tanya Kohlmeyer, lead vocalist/songwriter; Sheldon Smoke, lead guitar, vocalist/songwriter; Don Baum, vocalist/bass; Owen Cook, vocalist, rhythm guitar; and Terry Johnson, drums/percussions.

Kohlmeyer and Smoke originate from Edmonton and have settled in Enderby over the past few years where the first Deep Creek Band began. Their most successful recording band was in Edmonton and was called TK and the Honey Badgers, a very entertaining band from Alberta. Kohlmeyer sang with KD Lang and a few other artists over her years.

Baum is a well known musician from Armstrong and has played with several local bands such as, Rewind, No Bad Days, and most notably has played with recording artist Rob Dinwoodie and the Dog Wood Road Band.

“The five of us got together one evening in Enderby at the Quilakwa RV park in late September 2017 and the new Deep Creek Band was born!” the band states.

Music in the Park is presented by Valley First, which also promotes hunger awareness through its “Feed the Valley” program each evening.

Please support “Feed the Valley” by bringing a non-perishable food item to Music in the Park or making a donation at the nearest Valley First branch, online through www.valleyfirst.com or through the Food Banks B.C. online donations portal.

READ MORE: Howling hot summer at Caravan Theatre

