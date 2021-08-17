Penticton's Lisa Doucette is $50,000 richer from the Lucky Lines XI Scratch & Win ticket.

Penticton woman almost throws out $50,000 scratch and win

Luckily, she checked her winning ticket on the BCLC Lotto app

Lisa Doucette didn’t think she had won anything on a Lucky Lines XI Scratch & Win ticket, but just to be safe she scanned her ticket on the BCLC Lotto! app.

That’s when she realized she almost missed that she had in fact won the $50,000 prize.

“I had scratched the top of the ticket and didn’t even bother looking at the bottom,” said the Penticton resident. “I always check all my tickets just in case on the BCLC Lotto! app. When I scanned the ticket I had to check it over and over.”

On who she has told about her big win, Doucette said she wanted to tell her family, but everyone was asleep.

“I ended up texting my mom to share the good news. My family is super happy for me.”

READ MORE: Brand new Penticton home up for grabs in 2021 Hometown Heroes Lottery

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Penticton

Previous story
What Was Said To Me
Next story
Planes of the Penticton Model Aviation Club take to the skies over Okanagan Lake

Just Posted

The Kelowna Chiefs will be among the North Okanagan Knights’ four KIJHL pre-season opponents prior to the start of the 2021-22 regular-season. (Morning Star - file photo)
Four foes, five pre-season games for North Okanagan Knights

Jason Satterthwaite and his 16-year-old son, Aiden, fought on the frontlines of the White Rock Lake wildfire together for the Okanagan Indian Band Fire Department. (Jason Satterthwaite - Facebook)
Father and teen son battle White Rock Lake wildfire for Okanagan Indian Band Fire Department

A Killarney Place home burns to the ground off Westside Road early Monday, Aug. 16. (Ashley Bridgen photo)
UPDATE: 10 Okanagan Indian Band homes, 1 business lost in White Rock Lake wildfire

The White Rock Lake wildfire has come down to Westside Road near Vernon, as pictured Monday, Aug. 16. (Contributed)
No vacancy in Vernon for more wildfire evacuees