Wagon races at Peach Festival in Penticton (Laryn Gilmour/Black Press Media)

People swarm downtown Penticton for Peach Festival

The annual event will see the Snowbirds perform and concerts planned for the rest of the week

People swarmed downtown Penticton for the kickoff of the annual Peach Festival.

“It’s an amazing event that brings the community together and it’s fun for the whole family,” said Penticton resident Chuck Thompson.

People gathered to watch the Peach Bin Races, which took place on the 100 block of Main Street, browse vendors, taste treats from the food trucks and listen to live music.

“It is my first year coming but it’s so much fun and I can’t wait for the concerts tonight,” said Stephanie Rin, another Penticton resident in attendance.

Emerson Drive will be performing on the Peter Bros. stage tonight, as part of Tim Hortons country night, starting at 9:30 p.m. In addition, the Snowbirds will be in the air performing at 6 p.m. tonight.

READ MORE: Emerson Drive ready for their return to Penticton Peach Festival

“We are really excited to be a part of Peachfest, you can expect an exciting show and (we) put together a new maneuver for the opener,” said Snowbird pilot Denis Bandt.

The SkyHawks will also be participating in the Peach Festival, which takes place from Wednesday to Sunday, with the Peters Bros. Grand Parade on Saturday. For more information about all of the festivities happening during Peachfest, visit www.peachfest.com.

READ MORE: Snowbirds landing in Penticton for Peach Festival

READ MORE: Penticton Peach Festival float turning heads

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Prince Charles might have cameo in next James Bond film

Just Posted

Enderby birthday woman has gifts stolen

Presents taken from carport of Kildonan Avenue home while party goes on inside house

UPDATE: Both small North Okanagan fires now contained

Both wildfires were reported on Tuesday

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil falls in third-set tiebreak

Loses to hometown favourite Felix Auger-Aliassime in first round at Rogers Cup in Montreal

Vernon willing to work with housing project developer

City issues clarifications on next steps in dispute over Highlands of East Hill project’s shutdown

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: heat and smoke alerts

Your weather forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019

People swarm downtown Penticton for Peach Festival

The annual event will see the Snowbirds perform and concerts planned for the rest of the week

Abandoned campfires left behind as B.C. wildfire risk rises

Public warned again, fine for unattended fire is $1,150

B.C. Liberal party fined for accepting donation from corporate company

The party was fined $200 for a disallowed donation from contractor in Prince Rupert

Vernon player helps Canada to 1-1 hoops record in Peru

Pan Am Games: Cassandra Brown has eight points in two games for Canada

Governments lose revenue as housing sales drop in Okanagan

Slow sales lead to loss in revenue across all stakeholders involved in new-home construction

UPDATE: ‘I feel violated’- Revelstoke woman after RCMP raid home

An officer spotted pot plants on the property during the annual Garden and Art Tour

Okanagan yacht club first Interior facility to be awarded eco-certification

The Kelowna Yacht Club won the award from Clean Marine BC

Whitehorse pilot, B.C. geologist killed after plane crashes in the Yukon

Shawn Thomas Kitchen, 24, and Julia Lane, 33, were killed after their Alkan Air plan crashed Aug. 6

BC SPCA provides tips to help pets beat the heat

Warnings issued about summer hazards from sun, insects and other animals

Most Read