Photographer visiting Vernon seeks input

L.A. photographer visiting Vernon looking for best nature spots to capture

Caroline Clerc is the first artist in a series of three visiting artists for the Caetani Cultural Centre and Allan Brooks Nature Centre’s 2018 Fresh! AIR artist-in-residence series this summer.

Clerc is looking for input from locals regarding their favourite places in nature in which they love to spend time.

Clerc is visiting the area from Los Angeles. She is part of the faculty at the University of Southern California, Roski School of Art and Design. She holds a master’s of fine arts in visual arts from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

She has taught and exhibited her work extensively, and has completed artist residencies in Mexico, New York, Norway, Italy and Montana.

The Fresh! AIR program is a partnership between the Caetani Cultural Centre and the Allan Brooks Nature Centre. The theme combines art and the environment, exploring issues of conservation, nature, culture, social issues, etcetera. The artist receives a studio workspace located at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre, receiving support and guidance about North Okanagan flora and fauna, and while in the area they stay at the Caetani Cultural Centre.

To suggest a place for Clerc to photograph, contact Clerc by email carolinecclerc@gmail.com or contact the Caetani Centre at 250-275-1525.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.