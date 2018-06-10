Photographer visiting Vernon seeks input

L.A. photographer visiting Vernon looking for best nature spots to capture

Caroline Clerc is the first artist in a series of three visiting artists for the Caetani Cultural Centre and Allan Brooks Nature Centre’s 2018 Fresh! AIR artist-in-residence series this summer.

Clerc is looking for input from locals regarding their favourite places in nature in which they love to spend time.

Clerc is visiting the area from Los Angeles. She is part of the faculty at the University of Southern California, Roski School of Art and Design. She holds a master’s of fine arts in visual arts from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

She has taught and exhibited her work extensively, and has completed artist residencies in Mexico, New York, Norway, Italy and Montana.

The Fresh! AIR program is a partnership between the Caetani Cultural Centre and the Allan Brooks Nature Centre. The theme combines art and the environment, exploring issues of conservation, nature, culture, social issues, etcetera. The artist receives a studio workspace located at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre, receiving support and guidance about North Okanagan flora and fauna, and while in the area they stay at the Caetani Cultural Centre.

To suggest a place for Clerc to photograph, contact Clerc by email carolinecclerc@gmail.com or contact the Caetani Centre at 250-275-1525.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Online oldies radio station brings Canadian classics to the Okanagan
Next story
Okanagan writers launch menstruation anthology

Just Posted

Okanagan writers launch menstruation anthology

GUSH reading circle draws much-needed conversations, feminine products. Reading in Vernon June 20

Donation enhances Vernon school’s literacy program

Tolko donated $2,000 to Mission Hill Elementary Friday

Snow on mountains, highway weather statements in effect

SilverStar Mountain Resort receives 22 cm of snow, alerts in effect for Coquihalla, Hwy 3, Connector

ALS Walk a success

Among the attendees was Paul Wells, the longest living person with ALS.

Sundial to be unveiled on summer solstice

New innovations: this sundial corrects for the motion of the Earth as it travels in an ellipse.

Festivities are underway at Lumby Days

The annual family fair began Friday and runs all weekend long.

Photographer visiting Vernon seeks input

L.A. photographer visiting Vernon looking for best nature spots to capture

Convention attracts around 3,500 Jehovah’s Witnesses to Penticton

Organizers of the Jehovah’s Witnesses Regional Convention for the B.C. Southern Interior… Continue reading

Kelowna family rallies support for prostate cancer

More than 150 people gathered in Kelowna for the annual Ride for Dad

Trans Mountain pipeline spill much larger than B.C. government first reported

Ministry of Environment says the spill volume has been revised to 4,800 litres from 100 litres

Justify’s Triple Crown run caps magical run for B.C. breeder

John Gunther, owner of Glennwood Farm in Kentucky, bred 13th U.S. Triple Crown champion Justify

Thousands of Canadian breast cancer patients could avoid chemo, according to study

Results are expected to spare patients from having to undergo rounds of chemotherapy

Rescued B.C. parrots awaiting adoption find sanctuary via Craigslist

About 500 birds were rescued in 2016 form the World Parrot Refuge on Vancouver Island

Hats fundraiser for paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player takes off

Alberta couple wanted to help Ryan Straschnitzki, who was paralyzed in the April bus crash

Most Read

  • Photographer visiting Vernon seeks input

    L.A. photographer visiting Vernon looking for best nature spots to capture

  • Okanagan writers launch menstruation anthology

    GUSH reading circle draws much-needed conversations, feminine products. Reading in Vernon June 20