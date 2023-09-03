PHOTOS: Hundreds get sudsy for a cause at Penticton foam party

Over 100 enjoy the fun of the foam party held at Gyro Park in Penticton on Sunday as an end of the summer bash and fundraiser for wildfire relief. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

What a party! Hundreds of people got sudsy for a good cause at an end of summer bash and foam party held at Gyro Park on Sunday.

Foam was sprayed for over an hour in front of the Gyro Park bandstand, with well over 100 kids and kids at heart getting covered from head to toe in soap suds.

A suggested $20 donation to the West Kelowna wildfire relief got you an armful of tickets that could be used at the many carnival style games like fishing, basketball, throw the ring on the flamingo, axe throwing, mini golf and more.

There was cotton candy, snow cones, pop and chips as well as food trucks.

Considering the Kiwanis Club of Penticton, City of Penticton and Amuzing Fun Rentals put the event together in under a week, organizers couldn’t be happier with the turnout and the happy faces.

“This has turned out even better than we hoped,” said Mike Magnussson, of Amuzing Fun Rentals as he was handling the spray gun sending suds flying into the air. Magnusson is also the executive director of the Penticton Chamber.

The day went so well, Penticton Firefighters Charitable Society collected $4,400 in donations from Sunday for the West Kelowna Professional Firefighters disaster relief fund for the McDougall Creek Fire.

