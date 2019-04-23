Serge Mazerand presents an intimate concert and book presentation at the Centre for Spiritual Living Friday, April 26. (Submitted Photo)

Pianist brings Keys to Serenity to Vernon

Concert and book signing offers food for the soul

Serge Mazerand is a classical improvisational pianist, a composer of healing music, and now an author. He will be in Vernon to present his healing music in a concert entitled Keys to Serenity: A Musical Conversation, and to sign his book, 7 Keys to Serenity.

Sponsored by the Thé Essence Bookstore and More, and the Center for Spiritual Living Vernon, the concert and book signing will be presented on Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.

This is food for your soul! On the menu, favourite classical compositions by Chopin, Schubert, Liszt, Mendelssohn, Debussy and more – including Serge’s signature arrangement, Clair de Loon, a coming together of Debussy and Beethoven around the Clair de Lune and the Moonlight Sonata Adagio. Serge also enjoys improvising in the moment and it will be an interactive, musical conversation performance. You’ll emerge from this event, delighted, refreshed and inspired.

Born in France, Serge established very early in his life a profound affinity with nature and music. Now settled into Northwest BC, Mazerand put a thirty-year career in international business behind him, and embraced a radical lifestyle change in order to return to his heart to heal himself and others through music and words.

After more than twenty years of introspection and meditation, Mazerand was inspired to crystallize his reflections in his first book, 7 keys to Serenity. Combining the power of music, and of the spoken and written word, he has made it his late-in-life mission to contribute to healing the world.

Serge Mazerand’s’ intimate concert and book presentation embraces the art of conscious living. It will take place on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 7:00 pm at the Centre for Spiritual Living, 2913 – 29th Ave., Vernon. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. The book and CDs will be available for sale, and the author will be signing copies. Admission is $18 in advance at Thé Essence Bookstore, 250 549-4399, or $20 at the door. For further information phone 250-549-4399.

Pianist brings Keys to Serenity to Vernon

Concert and book signing offers food for the soul

