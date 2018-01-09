Popular tv program back for more in Episode 2

The new show on Shaw Cable TV Manfred’s Guitar is gearing up for Episode 2 at Gallery Vertigo Jan. 13

Lights, camera and action.

It seems to have taken root. The new show on Shaw Cable TV Manfred’s Guitar is gearing up for Episode 2 at Gallery Vertigo Jan. 13.

“The Pilot made it’s way to the northern, southern and central regions that are serviced by Shaw,” said host Manfred Harter.

The response is positive and for thirty days the guests on Harter’s production featuring musicians from the Vernon area have become household names.

Cadillac Bob, April Sheehan, Dan Thorsen and Soulstice Creation were among the list that made up the entertainment for the Pilot, along with cameo shots of audience members from Lumby, Vancouver and Calgary.

For the upcoming episode, Harter has chosen Gail Thomas and her very beautiful fibre art creations. There will be at least one of her massive works on display as well as a sampling of what she does as a member of the Okanagan Valley Big Band, singing.

“J-Mar, an entirely different musical experience, something terribly rare and exotic and truly unforgettable is on this line- up,” Harter said. “He can whistle, he really knows how to whistle. He’s a young man that bakes bread and whistles.”

Not to be outdone however, there is a new guitar player that is making the rounds that goes by the name of Ranger. A former student of Neil Fraser and Jeff Dolman, Shane Ranger and his Peavy ‘335’ with his baritone-like voice should also send a few shivers along the spine.

Last for this update, the main feature, is the Okanagan picker-strummer-singer that we know as Moot. He is the centre of the Reggae-type band Chipko-Jones.

“The new father of his first son, Sawyer, Moot will be bringing two or three other musicians to this event and after the cameras go down there will be time to dance to his hypnotic and very appealing offerings,” Harter said. “Chipko Jones is a Vernon musician, but up to now his range of venues have taken him to a number of private and public outdoor festival around central B.C. This is also his first television debut and we will see more of him when tickets are a little higher in price. Get it while you can.”

Tickets for this spectacle of a live-audience- televised variety show are $10. A bar for refreshments is at arm’s reach, Coffee is donated by Voets and volunteers from the gallery and Harter’s film crew look forward to the support of friends of the musicians and the gallery. There is room for only 30 people, doors close at 7 p.m. and tickets are at the Gallery at 3105-28th Ave.

Tune in to Shaw Cable every day on Channel 11 at either 6 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. for a sampling. Or, YouTube the adventures on Shaw TV Okanagan, Manfred’s Guitar.

