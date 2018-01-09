Popular tv program back for more in Episode 2

The new show on Shaw Cable TV Manfred’s Guitar is gearing up for Episode 2 at Gallery Vertigo Jan. 13

Lights, camera and action.

It seems to have taken root. The new show on Shaw Cable TV Manfred’s Guitar is gearing up for Episode 2 at Gallery Vertigo Jan. 13.

“The Pilot made it’s way to the northern, southern and central regions that are serviced by Shaw,” said host Manfred Harter.

The response is positive and for thirty days the guests on Harter’s production featuring musicians from the Vernon area have become household names.

Cadillac Bob, April Sheehan, Dan Thorsen and Soulstice Creation were among the list that made up the entertainment for the Pilot, along with cameo shots of audience members from Lumby, Vancouver and Calgary.

For the upcoming episode, Harter has chosen Gail Thomas and her very beautiful fibre art creations. There will be at least one of her massive works on display as well as a sampling of what she does as a member of the Okanagan Valley Big Band, singing.

“J-Mar, an entirely different musical experience, something terribly rare and exotic and truly unforgettable is on this line- up,” Harter said. “He can whistle, he really knows how to whistle. He’s a young man that bakes bread and whistles.”

Not to be outdone however, there is a new guitar player that is making the rounds that goes by the name of Ranger. A former student of Neil Fraser and Jeff Dolman, Shane Ranger and his Peavy ‘335’ with his baritone-like voice should also send a few shivers along the spine.

Last for this update, the main feature, is the Okanagan picker-strummer-singer that we know as Moot. He is the centre of the Reggae-type band Chipko-Jones.

“The new father of his first son, Sawyer, Moot will be bringing two or three other musicians to this event and after the cameras go down there will be time to dance to his hypnotic and very appealing offerings,” Harter said. “Chipko Jones is a Vernon musician, but up to now his range of venues have taken him to a number of private and public outdoor festival around central B.C. This is also his first television debut and we will see more of him when tickets are a little higher in price. Get it while you can.”

Tickets for this spectacle of a live-audience- televised variety show are $10. A bar for refreshments is at arm’s reach, Coffee is donated by Voets and volunteers from the gallery and Harter’s film crew look forward to the support of friends of the musicians and the gallery. There is room for only 30 people, doors close at 7 p.m. and tickets are at the Gallery at 3105-28th Ave.

Tune in to Shaw Cable every day on Channel 11 at either 6 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. for a sampling. Or, YouTube the adventures on Shaw TV Okanagan, Manfred’s Guitar.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Oprah in 2020? Friends send mixed messages on her future

Just Posted

Registration starts for Vernon 2018-19 school year

Information forums also planned for Montessori, French Immersion, academic programs

Rail trail purchase finalized

Purchase of CP corridor between Armstrong and Sicamous finalized

Group opposes Salmon Arm landfill expansion

Regional district to offer open house, online survey to capture public input on expansion, options.

Kelowna snowmobilers thankful to be safe

Search and rescue crews found the Kelowna men after a night in the backcountry

Avalanche danger climbs to high for Okanagan

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue warn against travel into the backcountry

Seeing Wood Lake from a different point of view

Aerial footage of Wood Lake in Lake Country was released by a drone owner this month

Use marijuana revenue for drug treatment, Todd Stone says

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate calls for dedicated fund

Popular tv program back for more in Episode 2

The new show on Shaw Cable TV Manfred’s Guitar is gearing up for Episode 2 at Gallery Vertigo Jan. 13

Complaint about “excessive nudity” in change rooms

Vancouver Island man says he is uncomfortable with level of nudity in men’s change room

VIDEO: Tiny therapeutic horse makes for touching story

Viral video from Vancouver Island therapeutic riding association has more than 500,000 views in just a few days

Officer accused in death of B.C. man elects for trial by judge and jury

Hudson Brooks killed outside South Surrey RCMP detachment in 2015

Skier killed in avalanche near Fernie

A 36-year-old man from Alberta died in an avalanche on Monday, Jan. 8.

High snowpack for the Okanagan

Cool and wet weather in November led to the rapid development of the early-season snow pack

First known Canadian cases of canine influenza found in two Ontario dogs

The dogs were brought to Canada from South Korea through the United States

Most Read