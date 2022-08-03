Vernon Pride Committee members are eager to celebrate Pride Week with the community Aug. 8-14. (Contributed)

Pride Week inclusion to shine in Vernon

2SLGBTQIA+ community celebrate with events, flag raising, march and more

The community is about to show its true colours.

Vernon is holding its first ever Pride Week with a full week of events including flag raising at Vernon and Coldstream municipal halls, drag shows, evening speaker sessions, movies and a march Aug. 8 to 14.

“After the isolation of COVID it’s more important than ever to embrace community in all its diversity and support inclusion,” Vernon Pride Committee member Dawn Tucker said. “Having a Vernon Pride shows visibly to youth and to the rest of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community that not only are we welcome but we are supported by one another and the greater community. This is a wonderful time for residents of Vernon to show their support for members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.”

Committee members are hopeful that this is just the beginning of Vernon Pride, which will culminate into an annual event.

Many events are open to all ages, for a full list visit the Vernon Pride Facebook page @vernonprideweek or see attached poster.

The week kicks off with a flag raising at Vernon City Hall at 1 p.m. Monday, repeated at the District of Coldstream at 2 p.m. followed by an all-ages meet-up at 6 p.m. at Furhouse Textiles Workshop with an Evening of Understanding.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch takes the big screen at Vernon Towne Cinema Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Pride-themed story time takes place Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. at Little Plum Children’s Boutique. A Community Panel on Understanding LGBTQ2s+ Language, Allyship as a Parent + Professional, Safe Practices for Gender Expression will be at Furhouse at 6 p.m. Aug. 10.

Pearl of Pride: an all-ages dragshow with Ella Lamoureaux and Wanda Lust goes Thuesday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m.

Friday features an all-ages Crafternoon with Pride Headgear at Furhouse from 1-4 p.m. followed by Queering Clothes Fix-It-Friday 6 p.m.

A Pride March will grand marshall at the 2900 Plaza Saturday at 10 a.m. and walk to the rainbow crosswalk. The Pride Plaza Extravaganza continues until 4:30 p.m. with crafts, live music, face painting, booths and more. The Rebellious Unicorns and Lamoureaux host a drag brunch at 11:30 a.m. at Marten’s.

A Very Gay Sunday Matinee and closing ceremonies wrap up the week Aug. 14, 2 p.m. at the Towne Cinema.

Pride Week schedule of events

