Prospera Place in Kelowna. (Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Proof of COVID-19 vaccine required to enter Kelowna’s Prospera Place

Starting Sept. 17, all guests, staff and employees are required to provide proof of full vaccination

Kelowna’s Prospera Place arena will require all guests, staff and employees to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 if they wish to attend events hosted at the arena, which includes Kelowna Rockets games.

“The health and safety of guests, staff and players is our top priority, and we support the BC proof of vaccination program revealed earlier this week,” said Gavin Parry, the chief operating officer of GSL Group, the company that owns the facility.

“We will continue to work with local health authorities to ensure we are implementing appropriate policies for the safety of our guests and staff.”

The Rockets begin their preseason on Sept. 15 in Vancouver, before hosting the Victoria Royals on Sept. 17. Their regular season begins at home on Oct. 2, when they face off against the Everett Silvertips.

Full details regarding proof of vaccination and the entry process for the venue will be revealed prior to the team’s first preseason game.

Earlier this month, the WHL announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for players and staff for the upcoming season.

