Raine Hamilton Trio to take Vernon stage

The trio will perorm at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Oct. 27

The Raine Hamilton Trio will take to the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre stage on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Submitted photo)

The Raine Hamilton Trio is coming to the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre as the second performance in the 2022-23 SPOTLIGHT Season’s OnSTAGE Concert Series.

The trio will take the stage Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7:30 p.m.

Raine Hamilton is part prairie songstress, part story weaver. Each song has a story delivered with humour and grace. Their ethereal voice and lyrics are at the forefront of powerful and relatable songs, written in both English and French.

A classical violinist and musicologist, Raine is accompanied by Wynston Minckler on double bass and Doug Gorkoff on cello, performing arrangements that are reminiscent of Joni Mitchell and Sarah Garmer with a string quartet feel and cosmic reach.

Hailing from Winnipeg, Raine has toured extensively across Canada and has played at a number of festivals. Raine is the recipient of the 2018 Canadian Folk Music Award for emerging artist of the year.

Their third and latest album, Brave Land, was released to critical acclaim and hailed as “a celebration of love in all its forms” by the Winnipeg Free Press.

“When I was writing this song, I was shining that light around inside, seeing who had been left behind, and I rediscovered some parts of myself that had been ignored,” said Raine, reflecting on their single Love Has Come for Me. “For me, that discovery had a lot to do with queerness, and finding my way to deep love of that part.”

At the Performing Arts Centre, the audience will be seated cabaret-style, directly on the main stage. The show is for all ages and tickets are $35. To get tickets, call the Ticket Seller box office at 250-549-7469, or visit ticketseller.ca.

Brendan Shykora

Live musicMusicVernon