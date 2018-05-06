There are way too many superheroes to list in Avengers: Infinity War. (Marvel Studios image)

Reel Reviews: Gravitas in the Marvel Universe

We say, “Infinity War is to the Avengers what The Empire Strikes Back is to Star Wars.”

A despot of intergalactic infamy, Thanos (Josh Brolin) has come to Earth to collect the last two Infinity Stones. Having all six of these artifacts provides Thanos unimaginable power to rule over the Universe, space, time, reality, everything. The only thing standing in his way is every Marvel superhero you can think of.

TAYLOR: Avengers: Infinity War is a cliffhanger. We now have to walk a tightrope in this review, as we don’t want to spoil any surprises. I can tell you that you’re not going to walk out of the theatre with any answers. It’s going to take another whole movie to sort out this mess.

HOWE: I have always been a DC fan since I can remember, the Batman is my all-time favourite superhero. And this hurts me to say, but I cannot lie, that this so far has to be one of the best, if not the best, superhero movie ever. It has nothing to do with it being crammed full of superheroes but the fact that it has a great plot, nonstop action and the acting is topnotch. I really needed to go to the bathroom but was worried if I did I would miss something important.

TAYLOR: There are so many characters in this film that even a superhero super-fan would require multiple viewings to find them all. However, I don’t think numbers matter too much to the story, which reminds you of the important character details as required. Infinity War has around 30 other films that point at it. It is the first half of the culmination of a decades-old franchise of films, all surrounding the most profitable McGuffin in cinematic history, the Infinity Stones. As such, like it or lump it, it’s an important film.

HOWE: I don’t know how anyone could not like this. It is a lot darker than the regular Marvel fair they give us yet it doesn’t forget to give us its basics: fun, action and being larger than life. There were a couple of heroes missing from this and I just wonder if that was done on purpose to bring them out for round two with Thanos? With saying that I can’t wait to see the next instalment.

TAYLOR: I was able to ignore the computer-generated Thanos’ appearance and was drawn in by Brolin’s performance. Thanos is at the centre of this story and I found him to be interesting, somehow real. While Avengers: Infinity War is a dark chapter, solemn and serious, it is still a lot of fun, not without its usual wit. This time next year, we will get the next chapter. I look forward to that.

Taylor gives Avengers: Infinity War 4.5 missing out of 5.

Howe gives it 5 trips to Vormir out of 5.

Victoria Day concert fit for a queen

