Return of live rock and roll a ‘glorious’ revival in Vernon

After two years of frustration, contemplation, self-reflection and an abundance of creative juices flowing, The Glorious Sons – one of Canada’s hardest working and touring rock and roll bands – return to the road with their Canada-wide Unfinished Business Tour.
In 2020, the Juno Award-winning band from Ontario had plans to embark on a multi-date sold-out North American headlining tour before the world shut down due to the global pandemic.
Finally back on the road, The Glorious Sons are live in Vernon at the Performing Arts Centre Sunday, June 26 with special guest J.J. Wilde, winner of the 2021 Juno Award for Rock Album of the Year.
“I’m just happy to be on the road,” said lead singer Brett Emmons.
“I think the band is super prepared. With COVID and what not, we really worked hard to tighten ourselves up and just try to be the band we always wanted to be. Mixing up the shows every night, being spontaneous and just having a lot of fun. It’s all smiles on stage. I think everybody is really excited to be on the road right now – having it taken away from us for two years.”
With the recent resurgence and resurrection of the live rock and roll scene, fans are no doubt nervous but stoked to once again rejoin the world and rejoice in the name of rock and roll.
“Everybody is really energized. It obviously makes for better shows,” added Emmons.
According to Emmons, there were some really good things to come out of the pandemic. “It was a nice reminder – life isn’t just about one thing. That was a good thing, I think, for myself to learn. There’s a life beyond the crazy circus act of being a touring musician.”
New music, Emmons teased, is also on the horizon, as the band has been writing and recording “a ton.” But, it’s definitely not going to be released tomorrow. “We are still trying to refine some things on the music and we are also just trying to get back into the motion of things.”
Currently, The Glorious Sons are “just excited to get back out” on the road in 2022, especially with a stint of upcoming Western Canadian dates on tap.
“All those small towns out West were on board really early for us and they mean a lot to us.”
