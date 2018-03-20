Roots rocker coaxes beauty from the darkness

It’s about striking the balance between beauty and darkness.

That’s the modus operandi of Edmonton rocker Lindsey Walker, who brings her cinematic, apocalyptic roots rock to Vernon’s Record City stage March 29.

“It dabbles into a bit more the scenic route of roots rock,” Walker said of her approach. “It has a lot of delay or reverb and creates a soundscape.”

Walker’s tour falls on the heels of her October 2017 sophomore drop, this desolate bliss. Backed by a full band, this desolate bliss is a poetic exploration of the human condition.

“I do kind of tend to talk about darker things in my music, but it always comes down to human connection and emotion,” Walker said. “Music, for me, is a necessity to get the words I’m saying out. Lyrics are the most important thing.”

This desolate bliss, Walker’s nine-track and second release, talks of love, loss, fear, pain, joy, guilt and strength and is a gritty singer/songwriter jam backed by a full band with a touch of the blues and pop rock sensibility.

“Words are very important for me,” Walker said. “I hope listeners will take something from it as well.”

And, Walker said, the music isn’t all doom and gloom.

“I’m not as dark as my music might suggest,” she laughed. “I try to juxtapose music that sounds darker with lighter stories about my life.”

While this desolate bliss was recorded with a full band, Walker’s tour will feature the singer/songwriter in a paired-down and intimate performance.

“I try to tow the line, but it’s usually more on the mellow side,” Walker said.

And it’s a line Walker is excited to tow in Vernon, a town that has become somewhat of a second home for the Winnipeg-born singer.

“It (Vernon) has a really close spot in my heart,” Walker said. “Growing up, we would every year go to Vernon from Winnipeg. Anytime I drive through, it’s changed, but it’s interesting to see how it’s developed.”

Part of that development, Walker said, is the induction of music venues like Record City.

“Vernon’s a really nice spot to stop between the Kootenays and Vancouver,” Walker said. “I’ve wanted to play Record City for a few years.”

Born to a musical family with a mother who taught piano, Walker picked up the strings at an early age and learned a handful of chords. But it wasn’t until Walker dabbled in the theatre realm that she truly garnered a love of the performing arts.

Walker took to the stage often in her teen years and was content with her laid-back noodling on the guitar. However, that all changed at an open jam at a Winnipeg bar, where Walker was coaxed onto stage to sing the blues.

“It was completely out of my comfort zone,” Walker said.

She delved deeper into her love of music and it blossomed into her career that has seen Walker nominated as an Artist to Watch at the 2013 Edmonton music awards where she rocked her debut release Our Glory to a sold-out crowd.

“It has been a bit of an interesting journey for the past little while,” Walker said. “I’ve just been honing my sound.”

Following the wrap up of her tour, Walker said she will hit the studio and record new tracks for an album she is hopeful will be released in 2019.

“I’m really excited to have a lot of musical ideas brewing inside of me,” Walker said.

Beyond that future album release, Walker is stoked to see where the road will take her.

“I would modestly say world domination (is next),” laughed Walker. “I like to have a plan but also keep everything loosey-goosey.”

SMG Endeavors presents Walker’s brooding roots rock jams at Record City March 29 at 7 p.m. alongside local songstress Shaonie. Tickets are $10 advance, $15 at the door, $10 students and free for children 12-and-under.

