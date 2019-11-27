Saverio Loria presents Maestro Fresh Wes for his 60th birthday bash Saturday at Status Nightclub. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Saverio’s super sexy 60th slides into Status, Vernon nightclub

Owner marks milestone birthday with Maestro Fresh Wes

Saverio Loria is not retiring. But after spending more than half his life celebrating his birthday in nightclubs, his 60th will be the last.

The Status Nightclub owner marks his milestone birthday Saturday, Nov. 30 at the Vernon hot spot.

“This will be the last birthday I celebrate in a nightclub as I’ve been doing it for 35 years and have celebrated over 30 birthdays in a nightclub,” said Loria, a father and grandfather.

Called Saverio’s Super Sexy Sagittarius Birthday Bash, the evening is breaking out some retro talent, featuring Maestro Fresh Wes (best known for the 80s hit Let Your Backbone Slide).

If this party is anything like some of Loria’s previous ones—when he owned nightclubs in Kelowna and the Lower Mainland—it’s sure to be a throwdown.

“When I was in New Westminster, they were legendary. The slowest one was 452 people and my best one was 750,” said Loria, adding that Status will be open until 3 a.m. Sunday but has a 370 capacity. “We’re expecting to sell out.”

It’s actually a double birthday bash, with special guest Junk from Vancouver, who shares the Nov. 30 date of birth.

Loria has also picked some of his favourite local talents to get the crowd amplified. Opposite I, Profound and Non The Non open for Canadian rapper Maestro Fresh Wes.

Loria remembers exactly where he was when Let Your Backbone Slide first hit the airwaves.

“I was in Kelowna. It was 1989. I was managing Livewire (nightclub),” he said, adding his favourite song is actually Stick to Your Vision (These Eyes).

And he’s happy to be throwing one last birthday bash at the club featuring the epic hip hop artist.

“I’m not retiring but after having done so many I want to go on a vacation or be with my family (for my birthday),” said Loria, who has been part of Status since 1991.

The Vernon club, a downtown staple, is Loria’s 13th venture. He’s even won a prestigious manager of the year award. But now, at 60 years old, Loria is looking to slow down.

“I need to taper off,” he said, bragging about family in Langley, including his oldest grandson who is named after him. “I want to go back to that.”

Status Nightclub has been for sale for several years. But Loria isn’t leaving the club just yet.

“I’m not done in Vernon yet.”

Tickets to Saverio’s Birthday Bash are $25 in advance (showpass.com) or $30 at the door.

READ MORE: Vernon homeboy NØX knocks out new tracks

READ MORE: Vernon Shriners Variety Show to feature award-winning Canadian illusionists

Most Read