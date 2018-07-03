Scott Cook and The Second Chances will rock Gallery Vertigo July 8. (Photo submitted)

Scott Cook and The Second Chances rock Vernon

Show at Gallery Vertigo July 8

Edmonton’s straight-talking roots balladeer Scott Cook is bringing his unique flavour to the Okanagan.

With his rare personal warmth, Cook has managed to distil the stories collected over years of near-incessant touring across Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia into straight-talking, keenly observant verse, which he will demonstrate at Gallery Vertigo July 8.

“Come experience an intimate, funny, and heart-warming night of storytelling with Albert-based songwriter Scott Cook and his talented acoustic band The Second Chances,” said a Gallery Vertigo spokesperson.

He’s currently touring with his acoustic trio The Second Chances, consisting of Bramwell Park on banjo, mandolin, guitar and harmony vocals, and Melissa Walker on upright bass and harmonies.

His 2013 album One More Time Around was nominated for a Canadian Folk Music Award, and its opening track Pass It Along won the Folk and Acoustic category in the 2013 UK Songwriting Contest, with UK magazine Maverick Country naming him “one of Canada’s most inspiring and imaginative storytellers.”

All the hard miles notwithstanding, he still believes that “songs can change your life, and your life can change the world.”

Doors at 7 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 advance and are available at the Gallery or the Bean Scene Coffee House or for $15 at the door on show night.

