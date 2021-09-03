Shuswap Theatre holding auditions for upcoming comedy, Hilda’s Yard

Try-outs for six characters to take place Sept. 9 and 10, 7 to 9 p.m. at theatre

If you’d like to try out for what’s billed as a hilarious comedy, now’s your chance.

Shuswap Theatre will be holding auditions for six characters on Sept. 9 and 10, 7 to 9 p.m., for Canadian playwright Norm Foster’s Hilda’s Yard.

The comedy will be the season opener for the non-profit organization, the first with a live audience after months without. Due to the COVID situation, everyone must wear masks inside the theatre, and proof of vaccination will be required at the auditions.

According to the theatre website, the story takes place in 1956.

“Hilda and Sam are finally empty nesters and they plan to celebrate being alone at last. However, their adult son and daughter have somewhat different ideas.”

The show will run from Oct. 29 to Nov. 13.

For more details, go to the theatre website at shuswaptheatre.com. The theatre is located at 41 Hudson Ave. NW in Salmon Arm.

