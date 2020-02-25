Former manager returns to Record City to drop debut

Steve Marc, former bassist for Okanagan-based Barefoot Caravan, is coming back for a tour through his home valley. Among his stops is Record City in Vernon on Feb. 27, 2020. (Carl Ross photo)

Record City’s former venue manager is making his return to Vernon — this time as a solo artist with a debut album.

For most of the past decade Steve Marc was the standup bassist for Okanagan group Barefoot Caravan, a world music outfit playing Indigenous music in various languages.

In the past year, he relocated to Castlegar and kicked off a solo career and now he’s returning to Record City for a live performance and album release on Thursday, Feb. 27.

For Marc, it’s a chance to bring some songs back to the place where they were written.

“These songs reflect the years past playing world music and reggae throughout the folk music scene and festival circuit, becoming a father and enduring a life-altering workplace accident,” said Marc.

The album, entitled Picture, is a collection of songs about love and loss, and the good and the bad in the world, typically with messages of hope and positivity.

“Picture is exactly that, how I view life based on what life has shown me over the last decade painted with sound.”

Marc’s live music has been described as heartfelt and inspiring.

“People tell me they admire the passion I put into my music,” Marc said. “I hope that live passion translates through these recordings.”

The two-act show features Vernon finger picker, singer/songwriter and Record City favourite Ernest Anyway, a boisterous acoustic and emotionally driven artist.

The show runs from 7-10 p.m. this Thursday. Advanced tickets are $10, $15 at the door.

