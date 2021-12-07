The Snowbirds send their love over Okanagan Lake. (Mark Brett - Western News)

Snowbirds set to fly South Okanagan skies in August 2022

The Snowbirds last visit to Penticton was for Peach Fest 2019

The Canadian Forces’ Snowbirds are set to return to Penticton on Aug. 3, 2022.

The performance is one of four currently announced to take place in B.C.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and health restrictions, the Snowbirds had initially cancelled their 2021 season, only to later add several destinations as part of their 50th anniversary.

That season didn’t end up having a stop in the Okanagan, but 2022’s tentative schedule looks like they will be making up for it. Following their performance in Penticton, they will take part in the Abbotsford Air Show.

The last time the Snowbirds were in Penticton was to fly over Peach Fest in 2019.

The team did their training in 2021 in B.C., but no location for 2022’s training has been announced yet.

READ MORE: Snowbirds set to return to B.C. for spring training; releases 2021 airshow schedule

READ MORE: Snowbirds teaser for Penticton Peach Festival

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

airforce

Previous story
Alice Cooper returns to Okanagan in 2022

Just Posted

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media File)
1 dead after ATV crash in Oyama

Emergency personnel were at the Vernon Regional Airport for a simulated plane crash training exercise Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Simulated plane crash conducted at Vernon airport

A Grindrod home was destroyed by flames Sunday, Dec. 5. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Pup lost in North Okanagan home fire

North Okanagan Knights forward Tyler Kulczycki (right) battles Anthony Tulliani of the Osoyoos Coyotes for puck possession during the Knights' 4-3 KIJHL win Friday, Feb. 14, at the Nor-Val Sports Centre. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)
North Okanagan Knights battle division leaders