The Lumby Mabel Lake Snowmobile Club invites the public to a family-friendly movie premiere at the Vernon Towne Cinema on Nov. 14. (Photo: Submitted photo)

Snowmobile film premiering in Vernon theatre

Lumby Mabel Lake Snowmobile Club holding Nov. 14 screening in support of Vernon Search and Rescue

The Lumby Mabel Lake Snowmobile Club is bringing fresh powder dreams to the big screen.

the club is holding its fourth annual movie night at the Vernon Towne Cinema to raise $1,000 for Vernon Search and Rescue, with any funds beyond that mark going towards their club operations.

“We’ve supported Vernon Search and Rescue for a long time,” said Katie Squair, president of the Snowmobile Club. “They’re a huge help to our club and we definitely appreciate all that they do.”

The event is the Vernon premiere of a film produced by David McKinney and Mike Reeve, titled 509 Volume 14. The 509 series is an eight-time winner for best snowmobile motion picture at the Sled Film Festival and features clips from riders across North America.

Vernon’s Reagan Sieg is one of several featured riders from the local area. Other featured sledders include Caleb Kesterke, Jay Mentaberry, Brett Turcotte, Sahen Skinner, Rob Kincaid, David McClure, Chris Burandt, Cody McNolty, Riley Suhan and Cody Borchers.

The movie night will begin with a screening of Trax Volume 5 Vertical Horizon, a film about snow bikers that’s packed with highlights from riders around the world. The film is also a good introduction to those who aren’t yet familiar with the sport.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the screening begins at 7:30. Tickets are $15 and are available at Innerspace Watersports and Vernon Snow Show.

READ MORE: Former B.B. King bassist and ‘Blues Boss’ pianist headline Vernon blues show

READ MORE: Vernon homeboy NØX knocks out new tracks

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
B.C. teen’s artistic gifts have her pursuing bachelor’s, master’s degrees at age 16

Just Posted

Snowmobile film premiering in Vernon theatre

Lumby Mabel Lake Snowmobile Club holding Nov. 14 screening in support of Vernon Search and Rescue

Vernon’s Nordic centre needs $30K for tent rentals

A deal fell through, now the Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre is looking for funding

Trendy, compact units to be built on Vernon’s Lakeshore Road

Sales for the 103 units have been “overwhelming,” Realtor says

Emergency water shutoff in Armstrong

Water turned off for emergency repairs affecting customers on Smith Drive

Spallumcheen farmers to be recognized for ‘generous’ land donation

North Okanagan Wastewater Recovery Project made possible in part by Toporchak family’s donation

Fashion Fridays: 5 stunning winter coats

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Health Canada ‘actively monitoring’ U.S. vaping illness breakthrough

More than 2,000 Americans who vape have gotten sick since March

Affordable housing project in Shuswap to be ready by winter 2020

Building for homeless on same site in Salmon Arm expected to be finished by fall 2021

Summerland Credit Union funds eight Remembrance banners

Banner project honours Summerland’s fallen soldiers

Kelowna RCMP ‘not in a position’ to explain unfounded sexual assault numbers

‘We are committed to ensuring the public that we are accountable for our investigations,’ Kelowna RCMP

Summerland pageant to open to male candidates

The sole male candidate is Sage Stewart, Mr. Dental Centre

UBC Okanagan exhibit to highlight history of gender and sexuality

A Queer Century, 1869-1969 will open on Nov. 13 and run until the end of December

Metis veterans get long-awaited recognition ahead of Remembrance Day

Ottawa is compensating Metis veterans for not receiving proper benefits and support after WWII

Nearly $2M in provincial grants going to Central Okanagan arts, sports programs

The program will see $682,600 for local arts programs and over $1.2 million for sports organizations

Most Read