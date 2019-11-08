Snowmobile film premiering in Vernon theatre

The Lumby Mabel Lake Snowmobile Club invites the public to a family-friendly movie premiere at the Vernon Towne Cinema on Nov. 14. (Photo: Submitted photo)

The Lumby Mabel Lake Snowmobile Club is bringing fresh powder dreams to the big screen.

the club is holding its fourth annual movie night at the Vernon Towne Cinema to raise $1,000 for Vernon Search and Rescue, with any funds beyond that mark going towards their club operations.

“We’ve supported Vernon Search and Rescue for a long time,” said Katie Squair, president of the Snowmobile Club. “They’re a huge help to our club and we definitely appreciate all that they do.”

The event is the Vernon premiere of a film produced by David McKinney and Mike Reeve, titled 509 Volume 14. The 509 series is an eight-time winner for best snowmobile motion picture at the Sled Film Festival and features clips from riders across North America.

Vernon’s Reagan Sieg is one of several featured riders from the local area. Other featured sledders include Caleb Kesterke, Jay Mentaberry, Brett Turcotte, Sahen Skinner, Rob Kincaid, David McClure, Chris Burandt, Cody McNolty, Riley Suhan and Cody Borchers.

The movie night will begin with a screening of Trax Volume 5 Vertical Horizon, a film about snow bikers that’s packed with highlights from riders around the world. The film is also a good introduction to those who aren’t yet familiar with the sport.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the screening begins at 7:30. Tickets are $15 and are available at Innerspace Watersports and Vernon Snow Show.

Brendan Shykora