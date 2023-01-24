Solo cabaret show embracing queer storytelling returns to Opera Kelowna

The Book of My Shames, starring Isaiah Bell, comes to the Rotary Centre for the Arts Feb. 17 and 18

Lead actor Isaiah Bell in his 2021 performance of Book of My Shames (Dahlia Katz Photography)

Opera Kelowna will be bringing back its successful, The Book of My Shames solo cabaret show this Feb. 17 and 18.

Originally brought to the stage in July 2021, the show starred Isaiah Bell, whose intensely heartfelt recounting of personal trials was watched by nearly sold-out crowds on three consecutive nights.

Created by Bell and director Sean Guist, The Book of My Shames premiered at Tapestry Opera in 2019 and was developed with the support of Opera Kelowna, Pacific Opera Victoria and Intrepid Theatre.

Accompanied by a live chamber orchestra, audiences are invited to join Bell as he goes on a frank, funny and uncomfortable exploration of life’s awkward underbelly.

READ MORE: Injury keeping Kelowna Rockets star forward out of Top Prospects Game.

“This show tells an utterly compelling story about moving from shame to self-acceptance,” said artistic director Rosemary Thomson.

“Although Isaiah Bell shares this message through the telling of his deeply personal and moving story, it touches all of us with its universal message.”

Performances will take place at the Mary Irwin Theatre at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

Shows begin at 7:30 p.m., with a pre-performance talk by Thomson at 6:45 p.m. The performance will run for approximately 100 minutes.

To get tickets, please click here.

READ MORE: BCHL ‘thrilled’ with how well All Stars Weekend turned out in Pencticton.

@B0B0Assman

bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Arts and cultureLive theatreOpera