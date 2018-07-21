Sheryl Crow performs live at the Mission Hill Winery in West Kelowna July 20. (Image contributed)

Sheryl Crow hits West Kelowna for Mission Hill Winery concert

Songstress seems struck by the natural beauty of the Okanagan

Despite the fires raging across the Okanagan, the good times haven’t missed a beat. Sheryl Crow and her band seem to have enjoyed their time in the city of West Kelowna and the breathtaking natural beauty of the Okanagan.

The American songstress and her band were in West Kelowna for a concert at Mission Hill Winery where over 1,000 fans were packed in for a stellar show with the Okanagan skyline as the backdrop. It was said the sounds of fans singing along to her songs could be heard almost clear across the city.

The musicians also posted several photos to Twitter expressing how much they enjoyed some much-needed downtime spent out on the lake.

 

