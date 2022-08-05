SPOTLIGHT Series returns to Vernon Performing Arts Centre

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society’s SPOTLIGHT Season returns in September with acts such as Cirque Alfonse’s Animal. (Rolline Laporte photo) The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society’s SPOTLIGHT Season returns in September with acts such as In My Body, featuring Crazy Smooth and Nubian Néné. (Rita Taylor Photo) The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society’s SPOTLIGHT Season returns in September with acts such as Rick Miller and Boom X. (Irina Litvinenko photo)

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society will again shine a spotlight on a series of acts from around the planet.

The society has announced a September of its no-holds-barred SPOTLIGHT Season of unforgettable stories, breathtaking acrobatic spectacles, and heavy-hitting musical acts from across Canada and around the world.

“We are thrilled to finally be able to throw open our doors with a full season of performances from Canada, Germany, the United States and even Australia,” said VDPAC artistic director Erin Kennedy, named B.C.’s Presenter of the Year in April 2022 by the B.C. Touring Council. “Our 2022-23 season is packed full: 22 spectacular shows, four intimate OnSTAGE Concerts, and our second annual North Okanagan Children’s Festival.”

The SPOTLIGHT Season again offers a wide variety of unique programming that, all together, make up this year’s familiar series of dance, theatre, special presentations (concerts, special events, and the genre-busting shows), kids and First Stages (toddler) performances.

“For the first time since fall 2019 we are able to offer subscriptions to a full season of live performances with a revamped, more flexible series subscription program,” said VDPAC executive director Jim Harding. “We are excited to safely welcome back our subscribers, sponsors and supporters, as well as the many first-time patrons and Vernon newcomers who took in performances this spring”

The Special Presentations Series offers heavy-hitting concerts and not-to-be-missed spectacles.

The 2022-23 Season opens with Juno award-winning singer-songwriter Joel Plaskett on Sept. 10. Fan favourite Michael Kaeshammer returns in concert on Dec. 2, and circus lovers will be delighted by the acrobatics and live music of Cirque Alfonse, who return to Vernon with their irreverent, farm-themed Animal on Sept. 29.

“There are no animals in Animal,” said Kennedy. “Unless you count the mechanical bull.”

VDPAC’s ever-popular, cabaret-style OnSTAGE Concerts will feature four events with a roster of uplifting, diverse and mesmerizing performers, including Indie-pop powerhouse Begonia and the otherworldly acoustic folk of Raine Hamilton Trio.

The Special Presentations Series closes in June with Dirty Laundry by the multi-award winning, glitter-bombing, Briefs Factory, who bring their mix of drag, burlesque and circus to Vernon all the way from Australia as part of their cross-Canada tour.

“Special Presentations are some of our most in-demand SPOTLIGHT performances, and our unique OnSTAGE Concerts routinely sell out,” said Harding. “The best way to ensure you get tickets is to subscribe to one of our Classic Series and add them on to your package.”

The 2022-23 Dance Series features a mix of returning crowd favourites and Vernon-premieres.

On Sept. 23, the Yukon-based Dakhká Khwáan Dancers spin an energizing fusion of traditional dance, song and storytelling with the electronic hip-hop beats of DJ Dash as this year’s Birthday Bash celebration. World-touring Ballet Kelowna returns in November with a mixed program featuring taqəš, a powerful and compelling new work by Vernon’s own Cameron Fraser-Monroe.

Classical ballet aficionados will be delighted by annual favourite Ballet Jörgen’s Cinderella, one of their most popular ballets set to the beautiful music of Sergei Prokofiev, just in time for Valentine’s Day. In March, renowned hip-hop dancer Crazy Smooth presents In My Body, a masterpiece of intense physicality that explores the effects of aging on street dances. Finally, Ballet Edmonton makes their Vernon debut with a mixed program of bold new works including SWAN, a contemporary reimagining of Swan Lake by celebrated choreographer Wen Wei Wang.

The 2022-23 Theatre Series begins with The Cave featuring music by John Millard and lyrics by Tomson Highway. This humorous, dystopian musical cabaret tells the story of a ragged group of animals who take shelter from a forest fire. Ridge by Brendan McLeod is an intimate music storytelling show featuring reimagined World War I soldier songs performed by the Canadian folk quartet The Fugitives – recognized with a 2022 JUNO nomination for Best Traditional Roots Album. Crowd-favourite Rick Miller returns in January with BOOM X, the second of his sensational trilogy of solo multimedia performances that capture history and pop culture through stunning visuals and mind-blowing impersonations. Multi-award-winning Raven by Still Hungry weaves story, dance, and acrobatics together in a warm and funny exploration of motherhood. Prophecy Fog, a powerful, meditative exploration of the sacred by Juno-nominated veteran performer Jani Lauzon, will be presented in-the-round in the Marie Fleming Studio on March 23 and 24 (limited seating available).

The 2022-23 SPOTLIGHT Season will also see the return of VDPAC’s North Okanagan Children’s Festival (admission by donation) and a special Kids Series for children, toddlers and families featuring four shows for just $40. On Oct. 2, Broadway-based, Grammy-nominated artist Mil’s Trills shines in her gentle, participatory show Let It Out! perfect for little ones ages two and up.

“Our Kids Series is filled with fun and interactive shows that will delight kids of all ages and their parents,” said Kennedy. “Parents will laugh just as hard as the kids when Alex Zerbe juggles bowling balls and slices flying vegetables in half with a playing card in The Zaniac Comedy Show, and I dare you not to get on your feet for Karima Essa’s Body Positive Bollywood Dance Show.”

Subscriptions are on sale now. New and returning subscribers who book their subscription during the month of August can take advantage of an exclusive pre-sale period to secure additional seats to their first-choice shows – including OnSTAGE Concerts – before they go on sale to the general public on Sept. 1.

Classic Theatre, Dance, and Kids Series subscriptions are available via the VDPAC website or the Ticket Seller Box Office. Flexible “Pick 5” and “Pick 10” subscription packages are currently available by phone or in person and will be available online as of Sept. 1, 2022. Single tickets for most SPOTLIGHT performances will go on sale on Sept.1, with a few exceptions that have been released early.

VDPAC is finalizing plans for the return of its “FREE Night in the Theatre” event on Sept. 14. Those curious about the upcoming SPOTLIGHT Season who claim a free ticket from our Ticket Seller box office can get a firsthand sneak peek at video highlights of the 2022-23 season, including interview clips with some of the guest artists.

To learn more & book your SPOTLIGHT tickets call 250-549-SHOW (7469) or visit www.vdpac.ca.

Ticket Information

Theatre, Dance, and Kids Series subscriptions are available now via the VDPAC website or our Ticket Seller Box Office. Flexible “Pick 5” and “Pick 10” subscription packages are currently available by phone or in person and will be available online starting on September 1, 2022. Single tickets for most performances will go on sale on September 1, 2022 with a few exceptions that have been released early.

To learn more call 250-549-SHOW (7469) or visit [www.vdpac.ca]www.vdpac.ca

Complete list of 2022-2023 SPOTLIGHT Presentations:

Special Presentation Series

Joel Plaskett Emergency (September 10, 2022) – single tickets on sale now

Animal by Cirque Alfonse (September 29, 2022) – single tickets on sale now

OnSTAGE Concert: Diyet & The Love Soldiers (October 5, 2022)

OnSTAGE Concert: Raine Hamilton Trio (October 27, 2022)

Classified – The Retrospected Tour (October 28, 2022) – single tickets on sale now

Blackie and the Rodeo Kings with special guests Digging Roots (November 13, 2022) – single tickets on sale now

OnSTAGE Concert: Begonia (November 19, 2022)

Michael Kaeshammer (December 2, 2022)

I am Woman, Hear Me Laff! (March 11, 2022)

OnSTAGE Concert: A’Court, Spiegel & Vinnick: An International Roots ‘n’ Blues Kitchen Party (April 4, 2023)

Dirty Laundry presented by Briefs Factory (June 3, 2022)

Dance Series

Dakhká Khwáan Dancers and DJ Dash (September 23, 2022)

Ballet Kelowna’s taqəš and Other Works (November 12, 2022)

Ballet Jörgen’s Cinderella (February 11, 2023)

In My Body by Bboyizm / Crazy Smooth (March 10, 2023)

Ballet Edmonton (April 28, 2022)

Theatre Series

The Cave book by Martha Ross, lyrics by Tomson Highway, music by John Millard, directed by Adam Paolozza (October 20, 2022)

Ridge by Brendan McLeod (November 5, 2022)

BOOM X written, directed and performed by Rick Miller (January 14, 2023)

Prophecy Fog by Jani Lauzon (March 23 & 24, 2023)

Raven by Still Hungry (May 3, 2023)

Kids & First Stages (Toddles) Series

Let It Out! By Mil’s Trills (October 2, 2022)

Th’owxiya and the Hungry Feast Dish by Joseph Dandurand (November 6, 2022)

Duffle Bag Theatre’s A Christmas Carol (November 27, 2022)

Karima Essa’s Body Positive Bollywood Dance Show (January 29, 2023)

Alex Zerbe’s Zaniac Comedy Show (March 4, 2023)

2nd Annual North Okanagan Children’s Festival (March 18 & 19, 2023)

