Participants at the 2017 Spoke Literary Festival attend a meet and greet, hosted by Michelle Doege, at the Caetani Cultural Centre. (Photo submitted)

Spots open for Vernon’s Spoke Literary Fest

Third annual festival runs Aug. 10-12

Pick up your pens: Vernon’s annual writer’s fest is back.

The North Okanagan’s Spoke Literary Festival runs Aug. 10-12 and features an immersive weekend of workshops, readings and networking for writers hoping to bring their craft to the next level.

“Workshops are offered in many genres, including fiction, creative non-fiction, screenwriting and playwriting, editing, with a focus on diversity, bridging ethnic, sexual, cultural and socio-economic concerns,” said Susan Brandoli, with the Caetani Centre.

Related: Annual writer’s fest returns to Vernon for third year

The Spoke Literary Festival showcases some of the Thompson-Okanagan’s finest literary talents.

The weekend festival includes a minimum of four writing workshops for participants, public literary reading and social events and demonstrations. Participants are invited to learn from the professionals and establish connections with other writers. The Festival offers one scholarship to a participant who can demonstrate financial need. Registration is $175 per participant.

The Spoke Literary Festival is a collaborative effort and partnership between the Caetani Cultural Centre, the Spoke Literary Collective, Okanagan College and the Okanagan Regional Library.

Register online at www.caetani.org. The deadline for registration is July 31.

