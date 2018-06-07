Status fashion show supports NOYFSS

The fashion show is June 9 at 7 p.m. at Status Night Club

Calling all models; organizers of the upcoming Fashion Status Benefit fashion show are currently seeking volunteer models of all sizes and ages (19 and over) to promote local clothing companies while supporting a Vernon-based not-for-profit. From left, organizers Saverio Loria, owner/manager of Status Night Club, Lisa Boesel, event organizer, and model, Tara Dunham. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Status Night Club has joined forces with the North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society (NOYFSS) to raise funds for North Okanagan Families.

Status presents Fashion Status, a fashion show at the club June 9 at 7 p.m. All proceeds go towards NOYFSS.

“We are seeking support from the community and businesses of Vernon in the way of donations and participation in the fashion show,” said Saverio Loria, owner and organizer.

To participate or donate, contact Lisa Boesel, show producer and organizer, at lisaebmc@gmail.com, 250-308-4195 or Loria at savvyloria@gmail.com, 778-728-3746.

