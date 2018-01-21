Bahamas’ fourth album, Earthtones, marks an exploration into new funk territories. (Bahamas photo)

Street Sounds: Free funk grooves

Bahamas goes down a smooth, funky road on his fourth album, Earthtones

The Toronto based singer/songwriter/guitar player, Alfie Jurvanan, also known as Bahamas goes down a smooth, funky road on his fourth album, Earthtones.

Bahamas shows how his hired gun skills balance off against his song writing talents on this alternative soul recording. It has the character of a new take on an old sound but is actually just moving the form along, rather than revisiting and updating sounds from the past. Having a sound in focus clears up priorities and hones in on ideas, arrangements and production.

Alone announces Earthtones as an alt-funk hit – a stark pulsing sound full of soulful intrigue. The song is spilling over with Soultrain-style vocals and layered funk. Not bad for an opener. Everything to Everyone and Bad Boys Need Love Too establishes Earthtones as an alternative soul album and Bahamas’ roots as an independent muso gives the music a sense of imminent surprise and open terrain.

Earthtones is about the smooth and the album delivers on its name. It exceeds that as well and proves that sounding smooth doesn’t have to equate to pedestrian slickness (No Depression). Earthtones is an inspiring recording for those who feel drawn to funky sounds but are put off by technical arrangements and precise delivery. Tracks like Show Me Naomi are eye opening songs, a modern rendering of funk and alternative pop rock. The off kilter chord shapes and semi slacker vocals works in a cozy funk sound that mates unshackled alternative pop rock production style and funk rock free form spirit (No Expectations).

Bahamas gets free with his funk.

–Dean Gordon-Smith is a Vernon-based musician who reviews the latest music releases in his column, Street Sounds, every Friday.

Previous story
King’s thrilling tale brought to the Vernon stage
Next story
Lake Country Winter Blues Fest bigger and better in its second year

Just Posted

Lake Country Winter Blues Fest bigger and better in its second year

Organizer Ryan Donn says he’s already planning the 2019 edition

Reel Reviews: The Commuter arrives, but The Post delivers

We say, “The Post is taut and electric. The Commuter is clever.”

Street Sounds: Free funk grooves

Bahamas goes down a smooth, funky road on his fourth album, Earthtones

Vernon seniors accomodation society holds meeting

Abbeyfield Houses Society holds its annual general meeting Jan. 27

Okanagan woman’s generosity honoured

For Hazel Turchinetz, volunteering has always been about the animals

What’s happening

Find out about events happening in your community this weekend

Tychonik continues scoring run

Vees chalk up another win with Pink in the Rink

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Final phase of MDMA-assisted psychotherapy trials to kick off in B.C.

Doctors hope to get psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy legalized in Canada and the U.S. by 2021

VIDEO: Thousands join women’s march events across B.C.

Today marks one year since the first Women’s March on Washington

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

Are you ready for some wrestling? WWE’s ‘Raw’ marks 25 years

WWE flagship show is set to mark its 25th anniversary on Monday

B.C. woman who forged husband’s will gets house arrest

Princeton Judge says Odelle Simmons did not benefit from her crime

Most Read