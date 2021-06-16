Kayla Rogall, a Summerland singer-songwriter, has released three singles. The songs can be found on her website at kaylamariemusic.com and on most music streaming platforms. (Contributed)

Kayla Rogall, a Summerland singer-songwriter, has released three singles. The songs can be found on her website at kaylamariemusic.com and on most music streaming platforms. (Contributed)

Summerland songwriter’s music an expression of emotion

Kayla Rogall has released three singles

For Summerland singer-songwriter Kayla Rogall, music is a way of expressing emotion.

The 18-year-old musician has released three singles, all original compositions with a pop and alternative musical style, with some country elements as well.

“My goal is to have a bit for everybody and to keep my range as big as I can,” she said.

READ ALSO: Summerland singer to release single under Kelowna-based label

READ ALSO: Teenage Kelowna singer earns high-profile comparisons from music industry pros

The songs were produced by David Fairfield of Kelowna. During the recording process, Rogall said she was able to have as much control as possible over the sound.

Rogall, who began writing music when she was eight years old, said songwriting became “a therapy of comfort” when she was 12. At that time, her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. She needed an outlet to assure her things would be okay.

She found that outlet in her music.

“It was the first time I had turned to music not for fun, but for healing,” she said. “I am in love with the process of weaving through layers of raw, honest emotion and turning it into something people can find refuge in.”

Today, music has become a natural part of her life.

While Rogall plays guitar and piano, she said musicians were brought in for the recording of the songs. In the future, she hopes to be able to work with others who have strong musical skills.

The songs Better Days, Another Me and For Us, For Trust, can be heard on her website at kaylamariemusic.com and on most music streaming services.

She has also entered the Toyota Searchlight 2021 contest, which is a hunt for undiscovered musical talent in Canada.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EntertainmentMusic

Previous story
Let the show go on: $100,000 raised for Vernon Towne Cinema

Just Posted

Spread out on the staircase of the Kelowna courthouse on June 10, 2021, were several signs with messages calling for justice against Curtis Sagmoen and an end to violence. (Aaron Hemens - Capital News file)
Sagmoen cop assault trial set for 2022

Pre-trial conference set to start process Jan. 26, 2022

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Hot and cold water have different pouring sounds

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Greater Vernon Recreation Services is reminding the public that the Aquatic Centre’s annual maintenance shutdown will begin Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Photo: Chris Sharpe/Google Street View).
Vernon Aquatic Centre’s maintenance shutdown starts this weekend

The annual shutdown arrives earlier in the year than usual, will last longer due to some ‘much larger undertakings’

Neil Perry, current owner of Wayside - Interior BC’s largest print and marketing company. Celebrating 100 years (1921-2021) of business in Vernon, B.C. (Contributed)
PHOTOS: A century of service from Wayside in Vernon

The press and printing company, founded by Harold George Bartholomew, turns 100 in 2021

Vernon-Monashee NDP MLA Harwinder Sandhu supported a motion in the B.C. legislature for Canada to create a national Indigenous History month Monday, June 13, 2021. (Contributed)
June needs to be a month of reconciliation, Vernon MLA agrees

Harwinder Sandhu supports motion to recognize June as month to advance reconciliation efforts with First Nations

The border crossing on Highway 11 in Abbotsford heading south (file)
VIDEO: Western premiers call for clarity, timelines on international travel, reopening rules

Trudeau has called Thursday meeting, premiers say they expect to leave that meeting with a plan

Spiritleaf, Penticton’s first cannabis retailer opened in 2019. (Western News File)
Penticton expands cannabis store hours to match liquor stores

Cannabis stores are now allowed to operate until 11 p.m. in Penticton

Kayla Rogall, a Summerland singer-songwriter, has released three singles. The songs can be found on her website at kaylamariemusic.com and on most music streaming platforms. (Contributed)
Summerland songwriter’s music an expression of emotion

Kayla Rogall has released three singles

St. Joseph's Mission site is located about six kilometres from Williams Lake First Nation. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake First Nation to search residential school site for unmarked graves

St. Joseph’s Mission Indian Residential School operated from 1886 to 1981

Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw went unclaimed. (Photo courtesy of BCLC) Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw went unclaimed. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Lotto Max jackpot goes unclaimed again

42 of the 64 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million were won, the majority were sold in Ontario

FILE - This July 6, 2017 file photo shows prescription drugs in a glass flask at the state crime lab in Taylorsville, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Contaminants in generic drugs may cause long-term harm to DNA: B.C. researcher

Scientist says findings suggest high volume overseas facilities require strict regulation

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., on April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Labour shortages, closed borders major obstacles to B.C. restaurant, tourism restarts

Industry expert says it won’t start to recover until international travellers can visit

Susan Cairns (left) and Cecelia Reekie with the 215 crosses bedecked with children’s clothes placed in memory of the Kamloops residential school victims at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum at 21559 Fraser Hwy. Langley on Tuesday, June 15. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: 215 crosses go up in B.C. community to remember Kamloops residential school children

‘Sadly, there’s going to be more,” organizer says

(Facebook)
New trial date set for Penticton beach attacker’s triple assault charges

May trial was delayed after Crown witnesses failed to show up

Most Read