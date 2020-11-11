Powerhouse Theatre in Vernon is back with two shows announced for December 2020. (File photo)

Powerhouse Theatre in Vernon is back with two shows announced for December 2020. (File photo)

The show will go on at Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre

The theatre is back with two shows in December after closing for fall due to pandemic

Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre will be back in action before the year is up.

After clearing its slate for the fall season the first time in its 57 years due to the pandemic, the historic theatre has announced two shows slated for December.

“The Powerhouse Theatre has worked diligently in the face of adversary to provide a safe and enjoyable evening for up to 50 theatre-goers per evening,” said Jacs Spence, communications director for Powerhouse.

Beginning Dec. 3, the theatre will host a showing of A Night of One Acts. The evening begins with The Gift From The Sea, written and directed by Cara Nunn. On the dawn of her 21st birthday, the Selkie child embarks on an epic journey to discover her roots and feel the embrace of a mother’s love. This story of redemption and connection is brought to life with full-face masks and larger than life puppets. Tickets for the show are $20.

On the same ticket, Powerhouse Theatre will also showcase the one-act Change of Heart.

Written by Michael Poirier and directed by Emily Macarthur, the play tells the tale of Mary and Kathy Lithgow, two spinster sisters who still live together in the inherited home where they were both born. Mary has always taken on the responsibility of managing their finances, and neither has ever wanted for anything. Kathy has never questioned Mary’s role but wonders, just how big is their fortune?

Just in time for Christmas, the theatre will host a staged reading of Charles Dickens’ classic Christmas novella A Christmas Carol, performed by Jackson Mace, Bob Oldfield, Eileen Podanowski, and Paul Rossetti on Dec. 16.

In keeping with the theme of the Dickens classic, tickets will be $10, available at TicketSeller, and audience members are encouraged to donate at the theatre to a worthy cause, or bring food items in for the food bank.

Tickets are available at www.powerhousetheatre.net.

Theater

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Greta Thunberg on 2 very surreal years of protest and fame
Next story
Virtual Vernon exhibit remembers

Just Posted

Detail from World Wars Mural by Michelle Loughery located at 3202 32nd St. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo)
Virtual Vernon exhibit remembers

Museum provides online place to honour those from the North Okanagan who served Canada

Powerhouse Theatre in Vernon is back with two shows announced for December 2020. (File photo)
The show will go on at Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre

The theatre is back with two shows in December after closing for fall due to pandemic

Remembrance Day looks a little different in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions closing ceremonies to the public. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News photo)
BOOMER TALK: With Deep Gratitude, I Remember

Columnist Carole Fawcett recalls learning of her parents’ roles in the Second World War

People gather to honour the fallen during a Remembrance Day ceremony at God’s Acre Veteran’s Cemetery in Victoria on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (Chad Hipolito/CP photo)
A Vernon Second World War Veteran pens poem

‘Let us not forget the past,’ Second World War Veteran writes

World War II veteran Nelson Whatmore places a wreath at the foot of the monument during the 2019 Remembrance Day Ceremony at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Remembrance Day closed to public across North Okanagan

Traditional events cannot take place under current COVID-19 health rules

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records another 525 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Urban restrictions aimed at bending curve back down

94-year-old Kelowna Veteran and retired reverend, Dick Fletcher sits in his living room, reminiscing about his time in the military. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
‘Peace is the most important thing we have’: Okanagan WWII veteran reflects

Dick Fletcher is one of two remaining Second World War veterans in Kelowna

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Salmon Arm’s Shirley Pilcher, a resident at Mount Ida Mews, poses in this image for her poem, Escape. (Contributed)
Confined by COVID-19: Shuswap senior reflects on loneliness in lockdown

Shirley Pilcher’s latest poetry books inspired by caring staff and challenges of pandemic

Bastion in the Winter is one of Salmon Arm photographer/digital artist John Berger’s prints that people can take home in puzzle form. (Shuswap Photo Craft image)
Salmon Arm photographer offers way to own not just one, but 1,000 pieces of the Shuswap

Westgate Art Gallery owner John Berger turns his landscapes into colourful puzzles

Summerland’s Remembrance Day ceremonies have provided people with the opportunity to consider the sacrifices made by those who served during times of war. (Summerland Review file photo)
Many veterans have repeated messages about the importance of preventing another war

There’s a picture in our files at the Summerland Review showing a… Continue reading

Heather Maling and crash researcher Radovan Zivanovic searching for small pieces from the crash site where Officer Henry Carruthers, of Trail, was killed in the Second World War. Photo: Submitted
Remembering a young man from Trail who went to war and never came home

Henry Carruthers is buried in the Belgrade War Cemetery in Serbia.

The pink dot indicates a relatively larger quake, first marked at 4.3, south of Haida Gwaii on Nov. 10. (Earthquakes Canada)
No tsunami after 4.2 magnitude earthquake reported near Haida Gwaii

Earthquakes Canada noted the tremour shortly after 5 p.m.

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
EDITORIAL: Pandemic statistics still on the rise

The reality of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is evident as new figures are released

Most Read