Three Days Grace to perform in the South Okanagan

The internationally acclaimed and multi-platinum certified Canadian band, Three Days Grace will perform in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Dec. 15.

The Outsider Tour, a 16-date tour of their native Canada is in support of their sixth full-length album, Outsider.

“As cool as it is to tour and experience the world, there’s nothing better than going coast-to-coast for all our fans here at home. Can’t wait,” said drummer Neil Sanderson in a news release about the forthcoming tour.

Tickets for these dates will be available July 20 at 10 a.m. Every pair of tickets purchased for the upcoming Canadian headline shows will include a physical CD or digital download copy of Outsider. They will tour with Bad Wolves and Nothing More on their only B.C. stops in Penticton and Abbotsford

Infra-red is the new single from Three Days Grace’s sixth studio album Outsider. The song is the follow up to their 14th No.1 chart topping single The Mountain, also featured on Outsider. Three Days Grace continues to hold the all-time record for most No.1 singles at the Active Rock radio format. The music video for first single The Mountain has been streamed over 14 million times on YouTube alone.

Taped at a UFC octagon, the music video for Outsider’s first single was directed by Sean Cartwright and features a cameo by UFC fighter Misha Cirkunov.

Three Days Grace also debuted I Am An Outsider, the second track from their forthcoming album, along with the album’s tracklisting via Billboard.

“To me, Outsider represents the journey to find your place,” said bass player Brad Walst. “The world feels crazy at times. We try to get away from that every once in a while. We do our own thing, and we’re comfortable doing it. We have always looked forward — and not backwards. That’s an ongoing theme.”

Given this undeniable unpredictability, Outsider feels right at home alongside a catalog of fan favourites from Three Days Grace. Since 2003, the band has staked a spot amongst the hard rock vanguard, breaking records, toppling charts, moving millions of units worldwide, and making history by holding the all-time record for most No.1 singles at Active Rock Radio ever with 14.

In 2015, Human marked the group’s second straight No.1 slot on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums Chart as well as their fourth consecutive debut in Top 20 of the Top 200. It spawned two No.1 singles Painkiller and I Am Machine, signaling their 13th overall and 5th consecutive number ones on the Active Rock Radio chart. Moreover, the four-piece consistently averaged a staggering 3.9 million monthly listeners on Spotify — remaining one of the most listened to rock bands in the world.

In 2012, Transit of Venus soared to the Top 5 of the Top 200 and garnered a nod for Best Rock Album of the Year at the Juno Awards. The seminal One-X [2006] notched an RIAA triple-platinum certification as Three Days Grace (2003) was minted platinum and Life Starts Now went gold.

To date, their veritable arsenal of number one includes Chalk Outline, The High Road, Misery Loves My Company, World So Cold, Good Life, Break, Never Too Late, Animal I Have Become, Pain, Just Like You and Home.

Tickets are available in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC, charge by phone at 1-877-763-2849 or online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com and www.livenation.com. Tickets are (including GST) $29, $49 and $59 (additional service charges apply).

