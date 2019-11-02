Tiller’s Folly bringing Celtic sound to Vernon

Tiller’s Folly will be at the Prestige Hotel in Vernon on Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. (Photo: ptsroadhouse.com)

Tiller’s Folly music is like a hearty, tasty stew – slowly simmering on the stove – perfect for crisp fall weather.

“We mix in a lot of different flavours,” says Laurence Knight (bass guitar, vocals). “We throw in some Celtic spice, some bluegrass, Canadiana, Americana, a bunch of red-hot picking and some superb songwriting which focuses on stories of the past and in particular about British Columbia’s past.”

Tiller’s Folly will be performing live for the Vernon Folk-Roots Music Society on Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Prestige Hotel – now at 4411 32nd Street.

Although their music is rather cerebral, expect to be energized. “We really like to give ‘er,” says Knight. “We don’t do a lot of ballads. A lot of our tunes are ‘kick-ass’. We like to work hard on stage.”

The current group has been together since 2001, although Tillers Folly goes back to 1997. “Celtic music experienced a renaissance of sorts back in the 1980s or so,” Knight recalls. “Bruce Coughlan, who is our singer and main songwriter, decided to form a Celtic band. I had very little knowledge of Celtic music at the time – I mostly came from a background of blues, folk and rhythm-blues.”

“In 2001, Bruce and I were touring through Oregon as Tiller’s Folly. That’s when we met a very well-known musician named Nolan Murray, a many time Canadian Country Music Association instrumentalist of the year for his work on fiddle and mandolin,” Knight recalls.

“Nolan had just come back from an extended time touring with Brenda Lee, Loretta Lynn and others. We were looking for a multi-instrumentalist and Nolan had also just come out of a group called ‘String ‘Em Up’ which had just won the International Bluegrass Musicians Award. We were absolutely thrilled when he hooked up with us.”

“So we started out as a Celtic group but when Nolan joined the group, he brought all this bluegrass and traditional background with him,” Knight explains. “Celtic music has a history of bringing to life the stories of the tribe. So Bruce started writing all these great songs of British Columbia history.”

“We’re really thrilled to be playing in Vernon on Nov. 14,” says Knight. “Expect to see some top-notch fiddle and mandolin work from Nolan Murray- the kind that you usually don’t get to see close up. You’ll also hear some very well-crafted songs that are very relatable and about British Columbia. And you’ll get to hear a highly polished band at the top of their game who have a whole bunch while performing live for folks. It should be a dandy!”

Doors to the band’s Nov. 14 show in Vernon open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7.30. p.m. Tickets are $30 ($25 for members) and available through ticketseller.ca, Expressions of Time bookstore or at the door (if available – cash only.) Beer, wine and food will be available at the show. More information at info@vernonfolkroots.ca.

