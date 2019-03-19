Randy, from the Trailer Park Boys, will brings his Cheeseburger Picnic Tour to Vernon’s Status Nightclub Friday, March 22. (Submitted Photo)

Trailer Park Boy brings Cheeseburger Tour to Vernon

Randy performs at Vernon’s Status Nightclub Friday

Coming all the way from Sunnyvale, Nova Scotia, Randy from the Trailer Park Boys, known for his large belly, is ready to have Okanagan fans busting a gut.

“I’m coming all the way to Vernon, British Columbia. That’s right, for Randy’s Cheeseburger Picnic at the Status Nightclub March 22,” said Randy (Pat Roach), while firing up the grill for some of his favourite meaty snacks.

“It’s going to be an awesome friggin’ time, hope to see you there. It’s going to be a great party – ah frig I got some black friggin’ charcoal on my white pants.”

The evening includes opening sets by Kelowna comedians Kyle Ferris and Kyle Vestner. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 at revmediastudio.com. Meet and greet tickets are available on the night for an additional $20.

See: Reel Reviews: Getting out of the park

For the first four years that he appeared on Trailer Park Boys, Roach continued to work as a regional sales manager for Sparkling Springs, a bottled water company. He would film Trailer Park Boys on his vacation time, but in July 2004 he quit his job (which he had held since 1993) in order to concentrate on acting. He also appeared in a commercial for the telephone service Vonage.

When asked what it was like appearing shirtless in nearly every episode of Trailer Park Boys, Roach said it was uncomfortable at first.

”But after everyone in Canada has seen you, what the hell,” he said.

His character works as deputy for park supervisor Mr. Lahey (John Dunsworth), with whom he shares a “relationship.” Lahey is largely dependent on his assistant for his daily care. Roach has commented in an interview that Randy is gay, though the show portrays the character as bisexual.

Randy and Mr. Lahey were in Vernon in 2007 for a show at the Performing Arts Centre.

He was also in the original Trailer Park Boys short film before it was made into a series. His character was the basis for Randy, but was named Patrick and wore a shirt. In between shooting the show, Roach and Dunsworth travelled across Canada performing at comedy clubs and other music events as a stand-up/improv act. A

After Dunsworth’s death in 2017, Roach created his own stand-up comedy show called Randy’s Cheeseburger Picnic.

See: Trailer Park Boys Jim Lahey actor John Dunsworth dead at 71

You can soon check out the animated series of Trailer Park Boys on Netflix, airing March 31.

– with files from Wikipedia

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
SilverStar pairs Culture & Cocktails for Seismic event

Just Posted

Portion of Armstrong road closed after explosive discovered

An ordnance believed to be a grenade found on Smith Drive between Dairy Queen and Anchor Inn Pub

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: the warm sun is sticking around

Environement Canada forcasts sun, no clouds for Wednesday

Trailer Park Boy brings Cheeseburger Tour to Vernon

Randy performs at Vernon’s Status Nightclub Friday

Slow start for LGBTQ safe place program: Vernon coordinator

The Safe Place program offers the LGBTQ2S+ community shelter if they are feeling unsafe.

Cougar sightings on the rise in Vernon

More reports of seeing large wild cats over last year

The UBC Innovation Library has helped over 1,100 students since opening in 2015

Students across B.C. can access their academic resources at the UBC Innovation Library

Facebook to overhaul ad targeting to prevent discrimination

The company is also paying about $5 million to cover plaintiffs’ legal fees and other costs

B.C. mosque part of open-house effort launched in wake of New Zealand shootings

The ‘Visit a Mosque’ campaign aims to combat Islamophobia

SilverStar pairs Culture & Cocktails for Seismic event

Fundraiser supports Arts Council of the North Okanagan

‘That’s a load of crap’: Dog poop conspiracy spreads in White Rock

Allegation picked up steam through a Facebook page run by a city councillor

Explosives unit brought in after suspicious boxes left at B.C. RCMP detachment

Nanaimo RCMP issues all clear after packages were found on lawn earlier in the day

Avalanche control tomorrow on Highway 1

Expect closures of up to two hours east of Revelstoke

TKI Construction looks forward to being part of Rutland

The company is renovating the old AG Outdoor Superstore

2019 BUDGET: As deficit grows, feds spend on job retraining, home incentives

Stronger economy last year delivered unexpected revenue bump of an extra $27.8 billion over six years

Most Read