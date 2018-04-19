Juno Award-winning blues juggernaut Steve Marinner gives a dynamic performance with the critically-acclaimed Black Hen Roadshow during their Vernon show at the Lodge Wednesday night.The third incarnation of the travelling revue, which is currently on tour, features a stellar line-up of artists, including roadshow leader, Steve Dawson, Leeroy Stagger and Ndidi Onukwulu. The Roadshow ‘s Vernon stop was courtesy of the Vernon Folk Roots Music Society. Their next show will feature the Slocan Ramblers and will be held May 12 at the Lodge. ( Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Travelling troubadours pack lodge at Vernon concert

Rocking Roadshow

The acclaimed Black Hen Roadshow Vol.3 hit the Vernon Lodge stage Wednesday night, proving once again, that the Vernon Folk Roots Music Society has a knack for the bringing only the best to the North Okanagan.

WATCH:

Featuring a stellar line-up of roots music favourites Steve Dawson, Ndidi Onukwulu, Leero Stagger and Steve Marriner, the travelling revue introduced Vernon audiences to an evening of entertainment like no other.

The name, Black Hen, is derived from creative director and road show performer, Steve Dawson’s company, Black Hen Music.

Dawson is originally from Vancouver but currently lives in Nashville where he produces records for the likes of Bruce Cockburn, Rhiannon Giddens, Jim Byrnes, John Hammond, Oh Susanna and Carolina Chocolate Drops at his HenHouse Studio.

To learn more about the Black Hen Roadshow/Black Hen Music, click here

Erin Christie

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews
erin.christie@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Steve Dawson and his Black Hen label need no introduction to Canadian roots music fans. A Musician’s musician, Steve Dawson kicks off the Black Hen Roadshow’s performance at the Vernon Lodge Wednesday night. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Maple Blues Award-winning performer, Ndidi Onukwulu wows the crowd at the Vernon Folk Roots Music Society’s Black Hen Roadshow concert at the Vernon Lodge on April 18. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

(Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Seasoned troubadour, Leeroy Stagger performs with the Black Hen Roadshow at the Vernon Lodge Wednesday night. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Leeroy Stagger and Steve Marinner perform. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Steve Marinner brings the soul during his performance at the Vernon Lodge Wednesday night. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Previous story
Post-punk duo enlivens Record City stage

Just Posted

Love of records enduring for Kelowna vinyl fan

John Gowland’s record collection dates back to 1950s

Public invited to scholarship showcase

School District 22 scholarship showcase April 26-27

KingFisher named one of Canada’s best managed companies

While CEO Byron Bolton was the one to accept KingFisher Boats Canada’s… Continue reading

Police investigate suspicious Armstrong incident

Man in older model truck allegedly approached young girl in neighbourhood; asked if she wanted ride

Request process begins

RDNO directors support VSAR funding request; now will determine which process to use for funding

Travelling troubadours pack lodge at Vernon concert

Rocking Roadshow

RCMP say too early to know what happened in Broncos crash

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said collission very complex

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Rock titans rule Prospera Place

Peter Frampton and Steve Miller have been friends for 51 years.

Shania Twain visits Canadian Armed Forces base in B.C.

Canadian country icon thanks members of CFB Esquimalt for their service

Conservative MP wants feds to close loophole for illegal border crossers

Immigration advocates call on government to suspend Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement

Alberta university criticized for honouring David Suzuki

University of Alberta plans to bestow environmentalist with honourary degree

B.C. First Nations get clarity on fishing rights from top court

Nations call federal government to settle fishing rights ‘within the true meaning of reconciliation’

Complaint filed against B.C. naturopath who treated boy with rabid dog saliva

BC Naturopathic Association questions Dr. Anke Zimmermann’s conduct on recent treatments

Most Read