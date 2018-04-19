Travelling troubadours pack lodge at Vernon concert

Juno Award-winning blues juggernaut Steve Marinner gives a dynamic performance with the critically-acclaimed Black Hen Roadshow during their Vernon show at the Lodge Wednesday night.The third incarnation of the travelling revue, which is currently on tour, features a stellar line-up of artists, including roadshow leader, Steve Dawson, Leeroy Stagger and Ndidi Onukwulu. The Roadshow ‘s Vernon stop was courtesy of the Vernon Folk Roots Music Society. Their next show will feature the Slocan Ramblers and will be held May 12 at the Lodge. ( Erin Christie/Morning Star)

The acclaimed Black Hen Roadshow Vol.3 hit the Vernon Lodge stage Wednesday night, proving once again, that the Vernon Folk Roots Music Society has a knack for the bringing only the best to the North Okanagan.

WATCH:

Featuring a stellar line-up of roots music favourites Steve Dawson, Ndidi Onukwulu, Leero Stagger and Steve Marriner, the travelling revue introduced Vernon audiences to an evening of entertainment like no other.

The name, Black Hen, is derived from creative director and road show performer, Steve Dawson’s company, Black Hen Music.

Dawson is originally from Vancouver but currently lives in Nashville where he produces records for the likes of Bruce Cockburn, Rhiannon Giddens, Jim Byrnes, John Hammond, Oh Susanna and Carolina Chocolate Drops at his HenHouse Studio.

To learn more about the Black Hen Roadshow/Black Hen Music, click here

Erin Christie

Morning Star Staff

erin.christie@vernonmorningstar.com

Steve Dawson and his Black Hen label need no introduction to Canadian roots music fans. A Musician’s musician, Steve Dawson kicks off the Black Hen Roadshow’s performance at the Vernon Lodge Wednesday night. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Maple Blues Award-winning performer, Ndidi Onukwulu wows the crowd at the Vernon Folk Roots Music Society’s Black Hen Roadshow concert at the Vernon Lodge on April 18. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Seasoned troubadour, Leeroy Stagger performs with the Black Hen Roadshow at the Vernon Lodge Wednesday night. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Leeroy Stagger and Steve Marinner perform. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)