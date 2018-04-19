Travelling troubadours pack lodge at Vernon concert

The acclaimed Black Hen Roadshow Vol.3 hit the Vernon Lodge stage Wednesday night, proving once again, that the Vernon Folk Roots Music Society has a knack for the bringing only the best to the North Okanagan.
Featuring a stellar line-up of roots music favourites Steve Dawson, Ndidi Onukwulu, Leero Stagger and Steve Marriner, the travelling revue introduced Vernon audiences to an evening of entertainment like no other.
The name, Black Hen, is derived from creative director and road show performer, Steve Dawson’s company, Black Hen Music.
Dawson is originally from Vancouver but currently lives in Nashville where he produces records for the likes of Bruce Cockburn, Rhiannon Giddens, Jim Byrnes, John Hammond, Oh Susanna and Carolina Chocolate Drops at his HenHouse Studio.
