U.K. comedian adds stop in Kelowna for upcoming Canadian tour

U.K. comedian Jimmy Carr has added a stop in Kelowna to his upcoming Canadian tour.

It will be his third time on the road in Canada, having previously done two sold out tours with Just For Laughs in 2016 and 2018.

Carr takes the stage at Prospera Place on Sunday, June 25 for his first ever Kelowna show.

The ‘Jimmy Carr: Terribly Funny’ tour also has stops in Victoria, Vancouver, and Prince George.

Tickets go on sale Friday (Feb. 24) at 10 a.m.

Complete with new material, this tour is expected to be Carr’s most successful to date with ticket sales anticipated to surpass 500,000 by the end of the year.

