FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, June 21, 2016, actor Kevin Spacey waves as he arrives to attend the Giorgio Armani men’s Spring-Summer 2016-2017 fashion show in Milan, Italy. . (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, FILE)

UK police probing 6 assault claims against Kevin Spacey

British police are now investigating six claims of alleged sexual assault or assault by Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey.

British police are investigating six claims of sexual assault or assault by Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey, three more than previously disclosed.

British media reported earlier this year that London’s Metropolitan Police force was investigating allegations against the former “House of Cards” star.

Police in Britain don’t name suspects until they are charged. Asked about Spacey, the force did not identify him by name but said Wednesday that detectives were investigating allegations of sexual assault alleged to have taken place in London’s Westminster borough in 1996 and the western England city of Gloucester in 2013.

The force says three other complaints of sexual assault and one of assault by the same suspect have been made.

Spacey was artistic director of London’s Old Vic theatre for 11 years until 2015.

Related: London theatre received allegations against Kevin Spacey

Related: ‘House of Cards’ to resume minus star Kevin Spacey

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Road Hammers rock Vernon

Just Posted

Kelowna students boost Okanagan Rail Trail funds

Two groups from École KLO Middle School spend year raising money for rail trail

Okanagan maps make it easier to buy local

Kelowna - The 2018 Buy Local! Buy Fresh! Okanagan Map is available now

Vernon RCMP seek wanted persons

Sonny Gregoire and Dana Prevost sought by police

Vernon pickleball group to receive cash — if they want it

City council votes to provide up to $145,000 to complete courts at Marshall Field

Kelowna Canada Day stabbing victim remembered as ‘super nice guy’

Esa Carriere, 23, died after being stabbed during an altercation downtown July 1

BEHIND THE STORY: Black Press Media reporter dives into stem cell therapy

Langley Times’ Miranda Gathercole talks about her visit to a new clinic in Bellingham with B.C. ties

Shuswap man flees from police with his four-year-old daughter after alleged assault

RCMP, Search and Rescue give chase after Sicamous man says suspect assaulted him

Penticton RCMP searches for missing person

Few details available, but police seeking grey Toyota FJ Cruiser with licence plate 725 SDA

B.C. parents request coroner’s inquest into overdose death of son

Family believes full and public investigation will prevent similar deaths

BC’s ‘Reptile Guy’ facing two charges of animal cruelty

SPCA claims man performed veterinary procedure on a blood python without sedation or pain medication

Okanagan Nation talks healing from residential schools

Former Truth and Reconciliation Commission chair Murray Sinclair keynote speaker at Penticton event

B.C. forklift driver fired after racist comments about Canada Day tragedy

Man had laughed online at death of man who fell from back of vehicle at Abbotsford parade

Canadian trade union launches #IShopCanada campaign following U.S. tariffs

President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum

Diamonds in space: The final frontier of proposals

As of 2022 for $145 million you could propose to your love while orbiting the moon

Most Read