Vancouver musician Going Somewhere stops in Vernon

A two-time Juno Award-winning and three-time Polaris Music Prize nominated musician and songwriter is coming to town.

Dan Mangan plays the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on Monday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. as the first performance of the 2023-24 Spotlight Special Presentations Series.

Best known for melodic hits like Robots, Fool for Waiting, and Troubled Mind, Vancouver-based Mangan is a fixture of the Canadian indie-folk scene.

With a career spanning more than a decade-and-a-half, he has released six LPs, various EPs and singles, and scored the feature film Hector And The Search For Happiness starring Simon Pegg, as well as television shows for Netflix (Hilda) and AMC (Unspeakable). Mangan has toured extensively in North America, Europe and Australia, sharing stages with indie greats such as Mumford and Sons, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, and City and Colour.

He comes to Vernon as part of a coast-to-coast Going Somewhere tour celebrating his new album, Being Somewhere.

Released in October 2022, Being Somewhere has earned praise from fans and music reviewers alike. Walleye Magazine hailed this latest album as “what can only be described as beautiful music that somehow lifts the listener’s spirit instead of darkening it,” (five out of five stars).

The Vancouver Sun described Being Somewhere as “meticulous,” and “some of Mangan’s finest writing couched in some of the most atmospheric arrangements to appear in his catalogue.”

Mangan will be supported by Montréal-based singer-songwriter Gabrielle Shonk. Softly strummed acoustic guitar accompany Shonk’s dreamy vocals in her sultry, bluesy laments. Having earned a Juno nomination for her self-titled debut album in 2019, Shonk has been lauded as a powerful singer-songwriter “with echoes of Adele and Alicia Keys” by the Montreal Gazette.

Tickets are $50 for adults, $47 for seniors, and $45 for students.

For tickets, call 250-549-SHOW (7469) or visit vdpac.ca.

