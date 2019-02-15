Vernon art gallery turns out the lights and throws a party

Vernon is proving that art galleries are far from pretentious by opening the doors to a party Friday night.

Art After Dark is designed to cultivate the creative community in Vernon by offering a venue for art, food, drinks, music, interactive and collaborative art activities and the exhibitions all in one evening, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Vernon Public Art Gallery.

Art After Dark allows adults to enjoy a soiree style party while having the opportunity to get involved in optional collaborative art activities for all skill levels, some of which include painting with light, and a collaborative collage. DJ Chrispin will be playing at the event, allowing guests to mix, mingle and dance. Local tastings provided by EATology are included with your ticket purchase. All of the current exhibitions will be open for guests to peruse as well.

See: Art After Dark draws attention to cultural centre

“Art After Dark is back. Looking for a fun Friday night out with friends? Then join us along with title sponsor Woolley & Co. for this fabulous ‘adult only’ event designed to encourage people to come to the gallery and experience art in a relaxed and fun environment,” said Dauna Kennedy, VPAG Executive Director. “Enjoy drinks and appetizers while listening to music and checking out the art and activities. This event sells out so get your tickets early and we’ll see you at the gallery.”

Tickets are $20 each, or $15 for VPAG members, available at the Gallery or online at http://www.vernonpublicartgallery.com/art-dark/

Suggested attire for Art After Dark is cocktail party chic. Proceeds support Gallery programming.

@VernonNews

entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.