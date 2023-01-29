Vernon artist Kate Tooke’s animal paintings will be coming to Gallery Vertigo for an exhibit running Feb. 7 to March 4, 2023. (Submitted photo)

Vernon artist’s larger-than-life animal paintings coming to Gallery Vertigo

Kate Tooke’s paintings are inspired by the animals on her small Vernon farm

Award-winning Vernon artist Kate Tooke has brought scenes from around her farm to life, and will soon bring them to Gallery Vertigo.

Tooke’s larger-than-life paintings of chickens, among other animals, will be at the downtown Vernon gallery from Feb. 7 to March 4.

“My paintings are inspired by the animals on our small farm. Not growing up on a farm, I have learned so much about myself through caring for these unique beings. I hope to be able to share the magic and intimate connection that has come through countless hours of painting, study and relationship,” says Tooke.

An emerging artist, this will be Tooke’s first solo show at Gallery Vertigo.

She has won several awards, including Best-in-Show for her paintings through juried shows of the Federation of Canadian Artists. She was juried into active member status with the federation in 2020.

While a variety of sizes of oil paintings will be on display, it is Tooke’s preference to work on a large scale.

The exhibition is called Anima, which Tooke says is Latin for breath, spirit, soul or “the vital life principle that lays beyond the rational mind.”

“Moving to Vernon 10 years ago and hobby farming, while incredibly rewarding, has not been the idyllic fantasy I had envisioned. There are truths about animals and farming that I was willfully blind to seeing. My ethical and emotional internal conflict in raising chickens for eggs and meat could fill volumes,” said Tooke.

“The animals I’ve painted have all lived on our farm. The process of presence and intense study required to paint them has opened a deeper relationship than I thought possible. I have learned so much and received so many gifts from these magical beings that I feel compelled to pay it forward through my paintings.”

An opening reception will take place at Gallery Vertigo on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
