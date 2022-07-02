Vernon asked to tune in support for community radio

Create your own playlist through donations

A new radio station is looking to dial in support from the community while playing their favourite songs.

Vernon Community Radio has created a fundraising initiative where residents can create their own playlist for Valley FM through donations.

”That’s right! You pick and we play,” said Gordon Leighton, Vernon Community Radio Society president.

Visit trellis.org/myplaylist, submit your songs by making a donation and when Valley FM begins streaming your songs will be featured in the My Playlist show, Sundays at 10 a.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m.

Each week, one lucky listener from all submissions received will be awarded a $50 gift card for Match Eatery and Public House, compliments of sponsor Lake City Casinos.

“Your song playlist can be dedicated to anyone you choose, or not! It’s up to you. Remain anonymous if you wish. We’ll let you know when your playlist is scheduled.”

The first weekly draw will is set for Saturday, July 16.

Songs must be 5-minutes or less and not include lyrics that some listeners may find offensive.

Funds raised will support the operating and capital costs of the not-for-profit Vernon Community Radio Society.

