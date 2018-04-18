Vernon author launches second book of series

Beta readers for Racing the Storm from the Vernon Community School include Ryan Chisholm (from left), Zach Munro, Caleb Lauridsen, Jace Kisilevich, Will Poole, Cole MacKay and Alias Mullin. (Photo submitted)

Local children’s writer, James A. Love, is launching his second novel in The Wormhole Trilogy series April 28 at Ratio Coffee and Pastry.

Racing the Storm continues the adventures of Tom and Pip, whose chance encounter with aliens in a local park changed their lives forever as they acquired a spaceship, new alien friends, and were sucked through a wormhole.

In the second book, Pip and Tom enter the Galactic Space Race as Earth’s representatives. After struggling to find a coach in order to improve their odds of success, they discover that a mysterious entry in the Race means trouble, not only for their alien friends but for the survival of Earth.

The books are written with nine to 13-year-olds in mind, though they have found appeal with some older and some younger readers.

“Some fans of the first book have asked why it’s been a while since the release of the first book in the series, We’re Not on Earth Anymore,” said Love.

“As the second book developed, I realized I needed to flesh out the third book in the trilogy. A trilogy is really four stories—there is one story for each book, and then there is the overarching story. Also, my wife Janice is a professional editor, and she used the opportunity of the second book to mentor a student at the Vernon Community School in editing. While this extended the editing process, the book benefited from Cole’s insights.

“A number of other boys at the school were also able to give valuable feedback as the story developed. The good news is the third book, Into the Jaws of Perfection, will be released in late 2018.”

Love is pleased with how the trilogy developed and plans to write more space adventures for middle grade readers.

“I plan on writing about ten shorter novels on the adventures of Tom and Pip. Some will be about stories which happen between the first and second books in the trilogy, and some will follow their continuing adventures. I’ve created a large universe for Pip, Tom and their friend Chloe to explore. When there are spaceships, aliens, dinosaurs, Insectoid pirates, amazing technology and strange cultures, one can never run out of stories to tell. I already have two short novels in draft form, which will be released in 2019.”

Love hopes that one day these adventures may find their way into an animation series.

“I write for youth raised in a movie and video game culture, which is why boys in particular tend to be my biggest fans. My stories are faster paced than the literature of my youth. However, the same themes of adventure, adversity and crazy situations still appeal to this new generation. The speed of my storytelling also lends itself to another medium like animation.”

When Love began writing, he did not envision a series.

“I wrote the first book for my son out of the stories I’d told him for years about two boys who get a spaceship. I never envisioned it would become so much bigger. Life is often like that, though, if you try something new. One new thing opens other new doors. That theme is woven into my books, and is a great message for any child.”

The launch, including a reading from Racing the Storm, takes place April 28, at 1 p.m. at Ratio Coffee and Pastry, 3101 29th Street. Print copies of Love’s first two books will be available at the book launch, or they can be ordered from Amazon.

