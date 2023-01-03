Vernon dance group to ring in Ukrainian New Year

Join Vernon’s Sadok Dance Ensemble for Malanka, Ukrainian New Year’s Eve Dance Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Vernon Elks Lodge. (Contributed)

New venue for a new year.

You are invited to join the fun at Sadok Ukrainian New Year’s celebration, Malanka, Saturday, Jan. 14.

The fun night of music, dancing and food will be held at Vernon Elks Lodge #45, 3103-30th Street, Vernon.

Dance to the music of Vic Ukrainetz Band.

Lunch will be served at 9 p.m.

A cash bar will be in place.

Tickets are $15 each, and $5 for children 12 and under.

Reserve your tickets now at Sadok@shaw.ca, or phone/text 250-309-6948.

