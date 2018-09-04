The Vernon Film Society presents Hearts Beat Loud at Galaxy Cinemas Sept. 5. (Gunpowder & Sky image)

Vernon Film Society screens first movie in new home

Hearts Beat Loud screens Wednesday, Sept. 5 at Galaxy Cinemas

Linda Wills

Special to The Morning Star

Help us celebrate the Vernon Film Society’s move to our new home at the Galaxy Cinemas by attending the screening of Hearts Beat Loud on Wednesday, Sept. 5. It’s a story about family, saying goodbye, and making way for new beginnings — a truly sweet, funny and downright enjoyable comedy.

Frank (Nick Offerman) owns Red Hook Records, a record shop in Brooklyn. His daughter Sam (Kiersey Clemons) is attending summer school and about to leave for college. Frank convinces her to take a break for a jam session, where they create their first original song, Hearts Beat Loud. Recognizing a hit, Frank uploads the song to the Internet. After hearing it playing in a local coffee shop, Frank wants to form a band, using his daughter’s talents as both a musician and a songwriter. Sam resists while struggling with her own passion for music and the fact that leaving for college also means leaving her friend Rose.

Familiar stars round out the cast with Toni Collette playing Frank’s landlord (who also becomes something of a love interest), Blythe Danner playing his mother, and Ted Danson playing his best friend and bartender.

The movie captures the joy of seeing someone you love to express themselves artistically in ways rarely seen in a film. Art is often viewed as a solitary exercise by Hollywood, but “Hearts Beat Loud” not only portrays the joys of expression but how the power of emotions surface when people we care about express themselves so beautifully.

“Their performances play out in full, so you’re given a chance to get swept away in Clemon’s strong expressive voice, in the dynamic between the two actors, the love and appreciation they have for one another, the fun they have together,” wrote Sheila O’Malley of rogerebert.com

Hearts Beat Loud will screen Wednesday, Sept. 5 at the Galaxy Cinemas at the regular times of 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. Tickets are available one week in advance at the Bean Scene for $7. Cash only. Rated PG.

