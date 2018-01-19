Vernon gallery marks milestone

Surrounded by the art of local High School students, Brigitte Red examines some of the historical photos that will be on display at the Gallery Vertigo reunion Jan. 26. (Photo submitted)

It has been 16 years since Gallery Vertigo opened its doors.

Gallery Vertigo will be celebrating its 16th anniversary at the new gallery Jan. 26 from 7- 9 p.m. Gallery Vertigo is the physical home of the North Okanagan Artists Alternative, a registered non-profit society and recognized Canadian charity comprised of local and regional artists and friends of the arts.

“The gallery would like to bring together as many former studio artists, writers and NOAA members past and present to celebrate keeping the arts alive in Vernon,” said Brigitte Red with the gallery. “This will be an opportunity to reconnect with old friends and colleagues against the backdrop of the amazing display of talent that continues to grace the gallery in the form of the annual School District 22 student exhibition.”

There will also be a special presentation as part of the evening. Gallery Vertigo, located at 102, 3105-28th Ave., invites past and current members as well as those who have exhibited at the gallery to the event. Interested parties may RSVP by Jan. 21 by telephone to 205-503-2297 or by email to galleryvertigonoaa@gmail.com.

