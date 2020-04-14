Vernon Museum goes green for Earth Day initiative

Social media campaign looks at the environmental impact on the Okanagan

What impact have humans had on the ecosystems and wildlife of the Okanagan Valley? (GVMA #15177)

A new green initiative is rolling out in time for Earth Day in the Okanagan.

The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives will be launching a social media campaign that highlights the impact of climate change and environmental alteration on the Okanagan during the week of Earth Day (April 19-25).

A series of online posts will examine the impact of the introduction of cattle, orchards, irrigation, and hunting and fishing on native species and natural ecosystems, both historically and presently.

This online campaign is part of a new Green Initiative by the museum, the goal of which is to educate visitors of the realities of climate change while also re-accessing and hopefully reducing the museum’s own environmental impact.

The project was made possible thanks to a Rethinking & Reducing Waste Reduction grant from the Regional District of the North Okanagan.

Other plans for the application of the grant are now facing uncertain timelines due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, but include:

Designing a comprehensive environmental policy for the museum in consultation with other museums and experts

Purchasing compost bins and recycling bins for staff and public use

Incorporating discussions around climate change into permanent and temporary exhibits, as well as school and public programming

If you have any suggestions or ideas for the museum’s Green Initiative project, send an email to gwyn.evans@vernonmuseum.ca.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to collaborate on a pivotal global issue,” said the museum in its announcement.

The museum closed its doors to protect staff and members of the public March 17 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, the museum is open for special visitors for research purposes only.

