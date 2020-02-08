Vernon’s Status Nightclub hosts FruitCake: Sultry & Sexy, a sensual, star-studded drag performance on Feb. 15, 2020. (Status Nightclub photo)

Vernon nightclub hosting sensual drag show on Valentine’s weekend

Feb. 15 event co-presented by renowned local drag performer Freida Whales

Who needs a Valentine’s Day date when a sensual Kelowna drag show is making its Vernon debut the night after?

Fruitcake: Sultry & Sexy is coming to Status Nightclub on Feb. 15, co-produced by Rebellious Unicorns and renowned local drag performer, Freida Whales.

“We are so happy to be taking the show on the road again,” said Dustyn Baulkam, executive producer of Rebellious Unicorns.

“We hope that members of the local LGBT2Q+ and our supportive friends and allies come out to enjoy a really fun, inclusive night.”

Performers include Valerie Rose, the reigning Queen of Kelowna’s Next Drag Superstar, and the “Legendary OG” Sophonda Dick.

And there are plenty more performers with stage names to ignite the imagination: Dora Knobb, Puta Rico and Peter Packer and the Okanagan’s “Orca Queen,” Freida Whales.

Freida Whales offers fair warning to those coming to see her performance: ““Bring your ponchos, folks – things could get a little wet down in the splash zone.”

Fruitcake is a monthly queer-safe and ally-encouraged party series that specializes in live performance. Now in its third year, the Fruitcake series has welcomed thousands of guests as well as top-tier drag talent from Ru Paul’s Drag Race.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with drag performances starting at 8 p.m. DJ ShAdo will keep the music going until 2 a.m.

Tickets to the 19+ event are $15 and available through EZTix. Tickets may also be available at the door, though they may be limited.

READ MORE: Vernon singers prep for duet in time for Valentine’s

READ MORE: Vernon instructors Restore TV stars’ dance moves

Most Read